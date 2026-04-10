Way Too Early AL Cy Young Contenders Puts Rangers New Starter MacKenzie Gore in Mix

Baseball is by far the longest season in professional sports- 162 games in the regular season. So, looking at the end-of-year accolades is much too early, but that doesn't mean it won't happen anyway, as some players are shining early on, including a pitcher from the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers had a five in one trade with the Washington Nationals this offseason, which bolstered Texas's starting rotation as the best pitcher on the Nats would now throw for them in 2026, 27-year-old MacKenzie Gore.

MacKenzie Gore has struck out nine through six innings today. Lots to look forward to in this rotation



🎥: Rangers Sports Network pic.twitter.com/pApEsn9HYb — Rangers Nation ⚾️ (@Rangers__Nation) April 3, 2026

Gore has become a strikeout machine in recent years with 180+ in 2024 and 2025, but this is shaping up to be his breakout year as he not only leads the team in ERA, WHIP, strikeouts, and opposing team's batting average, but is ranked amongst the elite in the American League.

The AL has been taken over by back-to-back Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, who is arguably the greatest pitcher in baseball right now, but Skubal is going to have a run for his money this year if Gore finishes as strong as he has started.

A Look at Gore in 2026 Amongst Other Top Arms

Texas Rangers pitcher MacKenzie Gore (1) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

This is by far the top start that Gore has had in his short career. With three top pitchers in the AL on everyone's radar this season, who could easily be in the race for a Cy Young when the season comes to an end: Skubal (Tigers), Garrett Crotchet (Red Sox), and Hunter Brown (Astros), let’s take a look at some comparisons.

Brown is still on the injured list, but both Skubal and Crotchet have made the same number of starts as Gore-three.



*Note* These rankings are only looking at Gore compared to Crotchet and Skubal.

25 Strikeouts: 1st

0.86 WHIP: 1st (only one of the three below 1.00)

.158 Opponent's Batting Average: 1st (only one below .200)

2.76 ERA: 2nd (trails Skubal's 2.55)

9 Total Hits Allowed: 1st (only one under 10)

Right now, the Rangers sit at the top of the AL West as the lone team with a winning record in their division. However, the ballclub has its work cut out for them on this current road trip as they are facing the reigning world champs and won't return home for 10 days.

Gore's last start was merely two days ago, so it is still uncertain when the team will use him again. He is on a heater, and it will be worth watching to see him progress throughout the year.