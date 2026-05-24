How to Watch Rangers Try to Avoid Sweep by Angels: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers have been teasing fans with turning a corner for the last month.

After winning two out of three against the Colorado Rockies earlier in the week, the Rangers (25-28) have lost their first two games in Anaheim as they prepare for their series finale with the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Incredibly, the Rangers keep avoiding having the losses hurt them in the standings. Going into Sunday’s action Texas remains 1.5 games back of the Athletics in the AL West and tied for second in the division with the Seattle Mariners. The race is stagnant and it’s a mystery which of these teams will get on a hot streak.

The Rangers open a homestand against on Monday at Globe Life Field as they begin a four-game series with the Houston Astros on Memorial Day. After that, the Rangers close out May with a three-game set against the Kansas City Royals.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe talks to starting pitcher Reid Detmers. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Time: 6:05 p.m. CT, Saturday

Where: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, Calif.

TV: Rangers, Angels: NBCSN/Peacock

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Angels: KLAA 830, Angels ES

Pitching Matchup

Texas: LHP MacKenzie Gore (3-4, 4.78) vs. Angels: LHP Reid Detmers (1-5, 5.07)

Gore left his last start in Colorado with left lat tightness. He got in a day of rest and a bullpen before the team headed to California, and he felt he would make his next start. The Rangers set him as the probable on Saturday, so there seems to be comfort that what happened at Coors Field was minor.

The Rangers need the left-hander who dominated the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 12. It was the best start of his career. He went eight innings, gave up three hits and one earned run with five strikeouts and a walk. He’s one of the best young strikeout pitchers in the game. But Texas would trade a little of that for a bit more consistency from the pitcher they traded five Top 30 prospects to acquire.

Detmers hasn’t thrown well this year, but he’s a left-hander that alone makes this a bad matchup for the Rangers. He’s lost each of his last three starts, but they weren’t similar. In his most recent start against the Athletics, he allowed eight hits and eight earned runs in 5.2 innings. In the two starts before that he combined to allow four earned runs and took the loss each time. It will be intriguing to see which Detmers shows up.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction), OF Wyatt Langford (right forearm strain); INF Josh Smith (right glute strain), SS Corey Seager (lower back inflammation).

15-Day Injured List: RHP Luis Curvelo (right biceps strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation).

60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery), RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain).