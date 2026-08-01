One Deadline Move the Texas Rangers Should Be Prioritizing

The Texas Rangers have only made one trade leading up to the MLB trade deadline on Monday. That focused on the bullpen and rebuilding their catching pipeline.

The interesting part is that the Rangers did it about as cheaply as they possibly could. It leaves open the possibility that Texas could make more moves before Monday's deadline.

President of baseball operations Chris Young said on Thursday it’s his job to keep every option open. Most MLB analysts have narrowed the Rangers’ needs to the bullpen, catching and a right-handed bat that can hit left-handed pitching. Starting pitching would be a “nice to have.”

But that would have to be a pitcher that could make a serious impact and would carry a serious cost, which isn’t in Texas’ wheelhouse. Inside the Rangers did profile an option yesterday if Texas wants to get daring.

So, what should the Rangers be prioritizing in the final days after the deadline? It’s simple, really.

What the Rangers Should Be Prioritizing

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Chase Silseth. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers should continue prioritizing the bullpen. New reliever Chase Silseth can be a solid set-up man in front of closer Jacob Latz. The Rangers made other interesting moves on Friday. They optioned Winston Santos to the minors, recalled Luis Curvelo and designated Marco Gonzales for assignment.

The Rangers still have two relievers on the 15-day injured list — Jakob Junis and Chris Martin. Junis has an adductor strain and that sideline third baseman Josh Jung for a few weeks in spring training. Martin is on the IL for the third time with the same injury, a right shoulder impingement. It’s not clear when Martin will return. Junis won’t be back until at least mid-August.

Texas also has three rookies in the bullpen — Peyton Gray, Robby Ahlstrom and Ben Peoples. All three have pitched well but lack the experience needed for a stretch drive and perhaps the playoffs. The Rangers can’t afford to not have more reinforcements due to the injuries and the youngsters in the bullpen.

The Rangers should be prioritizing relievers that have two to four years of experience in the Majors. Finding ones that have postseason experience would be a bonus. Texas isn’t going to chase relievers that have $4 or $5 million left on a deal. But there are relievers out there that do things the Rangers value that won’t cost them much in salary or in what they have to give up in return.

Inside the Rangers highlighted several of those relievers this week. One that made sense for Texas just came off the market. The Baltimore Orioles extended Yennier Cano through 2028 with a 2090 option. But there are other options to explore.

For every veteran the Rangers can bring in that's one rookie they can be sent back to the minors to wait on stand-by for a home stretch that will be a three-horse race between Texas, Houston and Seattle to win the AL West. It may be the Rangers’ only pathway to the postseason.

The Rangers can't spend much money. As much as they could use a right-handed bat, the offense has come around enough to that Texas could trust what they have. Another starter? Sure, but that's too much to ask.

The Rangers can get the most bang for their buck and give themselves the best chance to win the division by adding one or two more quality relievers on the cheap by the deadline. That should be their priority.