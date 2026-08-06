Plotting Jordan Montgomery’s Path Back to Rangers Pitching Staff

Jordan Montgomery has professed his readiness to rejoin the Texas Rangers for more than a week. The Rangers seem poised to oblige, but the path ahead is still unclear.

When Rangers manager Skip Schumaker was asked when Montgomery could be activated, the only answer he provided was “soon,” per MLB.com.

Montgomery threw his latest rehab game on Sunday for Triple-A Round Rock where he threw five shutout innings and reached 85 pitches. He is now clear of the 75-pitch threshold Major League teams desire injured starting pitchers to hit as they recover from Tommy John surgery.

On Wednesday, the Rangers turned to Cody Bradford for help. The left-hander — who was also recovering from elbow surgery — had not started a game in nearly two. He was able to throw 70 pitches. The Rangers won.

Now they must figure out where to slide in Montgomery. Here are the three factors involved.

Should He Start?

Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers have already set their rotation for their upcoming three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles. Nathan Eovaldi will start on Friday, Jacob deGrom will start on Saturday and Kumar Rocker will start on Sunday.

The earliest Montgomery could have pitched was Saturday based on normal rest plus one day, which is what he's typically been getting on his minor league rehab assignment.

That means his next potential opportunity to start would be Monday on the road at the Los Angeles Angels. That would be Cal Quantrill’s spot in the rotation. That would be the natural spot to place Montgomery as it would give MacKenzie Gore an additional day of rest as he would be slated to pitch on Tuesday. It would also give the Rangers back-to-back left-handers.

Should He Relieve?

Interestingly, Schumaker said there was a possibility that Montgomery could be used as a reliever. In that case, Montgomery could be used as early as Friday to back up Eovaldi. Montgomery was never used as a reliever in his short time with the Rangers in 2023, aside from a relief appearance in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series against Houston.

Montgomery only has five career regular-season relief appearances. His last relief appearance was in 2019 with the New York Yankees. It’s hard to know if it’s a role he’s suited for.

A Six-Man Rotation?

The Rangers have not hinted that this is an option. But, with 10 games in 10 days and with six starting pitchers, the Rangers could temporarily go to a six-man rotation to ensure that Bradford and Montgomery get additional rest between starts.

The same could be helpful for both Eovaldi and deGrom, who are in their mid-to-late 30s and deep into a Major League season. If the Rangers were to go in this direction, Montgomery could potentially start Monday against the Angels and then start Sunday against the Athletics. After that game the Rangers would have an off day before they returned home.