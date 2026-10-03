Projecting the Rangers 2027 Starting Rotation: Is Change Really on Horizon?

The Texas Rangers went into the 2026 season believing that their starting rotation was one of the strengths of their team. But the rotation didn't consistently pitch like that.

Built around two highly paid veterans and augmented by three young and promising starters, the rotation struggled at times in 2026. Two starters ended up with winning records and only one had an ERA below 3.00.

The question is what comes next? The Rangers’ opening day rotation is either under contract or under team control in 2027, which means Texas could decide to move on from players via trade. But Texas would have to find trade partners and in at least two cases that will be difficult based on cost.

When projecting the 2027 rotation, it's hard not to reach the conclusion that the rotation will look remarkably similar to 2026.

RHP Jacob deGrom

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom. Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barring a change of heart on deGrom’s part in terms of waving his no-trade clause, he'll play out the final season of his five-year, $185 million contract with the Rangers in 2027. On the upside, he made 31 starts, struck out 201 hitters and batters hit just .226 against him. But he only went 11-11 with a 4.20 ERA, gave up 20 home runs and had some difficulty getting into the sixth inning down the stretch.

The Rangers may need to employ a skip in the rotation more often to keep him fresh in 2027. More run support wouldn’t hurt either.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like deGrom, Eovaldi has a no-trade clause that makes him hard to move. Like deGrom, he didn’t have his best season statistically, as he went 11-10 with a 4.20 ERA in 27 games (23 starts). He missed a month with right posterior elbow inflammation. He struck out 144and walked 35 in 145.2 innings. Batters hit .253 against him and he gave up 24 home runs.

Texas can count on Eovaldi missing a few weeks each season due to injury. But he was more up-and-down this year and that’s curious given his penchant for fast starts.

LHP MacKenzie Gore

Texas Rangers starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore. Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his first year with Texas, he went 8-11 with a 4.58 ERA in 34 starts, the last of which was a career high. He had 174 strikeouts, 71 walks and allowed batters to hit .241 against him. The Rangers need him to cut down on the walks and reduce his ERA. But he’s only had a sub-4.00 ERA once in his career, so this may be who he is.

He’s in the final year of his deal and the Rangers gave up five prospects for him. He’s not going anywhere. But they need better numbers and more length from his starts.

RHP Jack Leiter

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jack Leiter. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leiter aggravated an extraneous bone in his ankle early this season and it impacted his fundamentals to the point where he required surgery in June and missed the rest of the season. So he only went 3-7 with a 5.29 ERA in 15 games. He struck out 83, walked 35 and allowed batters to hit .255 against him.

His starting job probably isn't in danger based on how he performed in 2025. But Leiter was one of four players that president of baseball operations Chris Young pointed out that needed to improve in 2027. Even if he wins a rotation job, all eyes will be on his early performance.

RHP Cal Quantrill

Texas Rangers pitcher Cal Quantrill. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers are going to have to find a way to re-sign the right-hander after his brilliant 2026. Signed for $1 million and invited to Major League spring training, he didn't even make the opening day roster. But by season's end he was 9-5 with a 2.86 ERA in 32 games, including 15 starts, with 81 strikeouts 25 walks and an opponent batting average of .218. He took over Leiter’s rotation spot after the injury.

It will take much more to sign Quantrill this offseason, but it isn't as if he's going to command $20 million on the open market. The Rangers might be able to get him to sign for a reasonable amount before a lockout in December, given his experience with the organization this season.