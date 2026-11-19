The Texas Rangers ended the 2026 season with several players on their injury list. League rules demanded that they be removed from the IL in November.

Several of them were key players for the Rangers and would have been helpful down the stretch as Texas finished one game under .500 and one game back of the Houston Astros in the American League West.

The Rangers certainly could have used help from starting pitcher Jack Leiter, who was on track to return in September before biceps tightness set back his rehab schedule from ankle surgery in June.

Leiter should be back to full health once the 2027 season begins, and his return could be helpful to a rotation that needs young players to deliver.

How Jack Leiter’s Return Can Help Rangers

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jack Leiter. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leiter had surgery on his ankle in June for what he called an extraneous bone that he didn't know about until he aggravated it in April when he slid on the visitors’ on-deck circle at Globe Life Field. The pain became progressively worse, and Leiter said it forced him to adjust his mechanics, which led to a decline in velocity and less effective stuff.

That led to a set-back season in which he went 3-7 with a 5.29 ERA in 15 starts, with 83 strikeouts and 35 walks in 80 innings. Batters hit .255 against.

Texas was hoping he would take a step forward after a 2025 in which he earned AL rookie of the year votes. He went 10-10 with a 3.86 ERA in 151.2 innings, as he struck out 148, walked 67 and allowed batters to hit .222 against him. It was validation for the Rangers in being patient with his development after he was taken No. 2 overall in the 2021 MLB draft.

Now, the Rangers need Leiter to return better than ever in 2027. Even if Texas opts not to trade Jacob deGrom or Nathan Eovaldi to turn their significant contracts into multiple players in trade, both are only under contract through 2027. Additionally, left-hander MacKenzie Gore — who is also getting trade interest — is only under team control through 2027. Texas stands to lose three starting pitchers after next season.

Leiter is in position to be the team's top starting pitcher in 2028, assuming he makes significant progress from his injury-marred 2026. Next season will be his opportunity to show that he's up to being that pitcher, whether the Rangers opted to bring in veteran starters to augment him and Kumar Rocker or not.