This offseason, Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young has used the term “flat payroll” a couple of times.

From that we can take that the Rangers won’t spend any more than what they spent last season. For instance, per Fangraphs’ Roster Resource page, the Rangers had an estimated final payroll of $187 million. We’ll give Texas the benefit of the doubt and round up to $190 million.

Texas isn’t looking to spend more than that, in part because the Rangers don’t know what the 2027 season will look like considering there is a high likelihood of a work stoppage. But, now that we know which arbitration players the Rangers plan to keep — all of them, at least right now — one can draw a better picture of what 2027 could look like.

It explains a lot about why the Rangers may be exploring ways to trade high-priced veterans in deals that return multiple, less expensive players. A flat payroll it’s going to do much for Texas.

The Problem With a Flat Payroll

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Fangraphs page is useful because it shows spending for veteran players, arbitration estimates and pre-arbitration estimates. It doesn’t paint a rosy picture for Texas.

Five veterans are under contract. Between Jacob deGrom, Corey Seager, Nathan Eovaldi, Brandon Nimmo and Danny Jansen, they’ll make a combined $121 million. That’s guaranteed money. The only way out of that is a trade.

One arbitration-eligible player, Logan O’Hoppe, signed on Friday. That leaves MacKenzie Gore, Jake Burger, Ezequiel Duran, Josh Jung, Cody Bradford, Robert Garcia, Wyatt Langford, Evan Carter and Jacob Latz. Combined, per Fangraphs, they could get an estimated $38.3 million combined.

The rest of the roster is made up of pre-arbitration players. Pre-arb players made $780,000 in 2026. If Texas made no other moves, the Rangers would have 11 pre-arb players. That would be $8.58 million.

Add it all up and you get $167.88 million. Texas must also account for $2.25 million in buyout money for Jakob Junis and Kyle Higashioka. That gets the Rangers to $170 million. Fangraphs is estimating the Rangers will have a projected payroll of $177 million because it is projecting pre-arb players will combine for $15 million. That’s a variable that won’t be determined until there is a new CBA.

But let’s say Fangraphs is right. If Texas has an estimated 2027 payroll of $190 million right now and Young expects the payroll to remain flat, well that’s $13 million to play with, give or take.

That’s precious little wiggle room and it explains why the Rangers could be active in the trade market. Their best avenue to add talent is to subtract veteran payroll in return, an exercise that may be just as hard as signing a free agent.