Three Huge Rangers Matchups as Kumar Rocker to Start vs. White Sox

The Texas Rangers have come around to the final part of their five-man rotation, and they desperately need a good game from Kumar Rocker.

The right-hander will take the start for the Rangers on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox as Texas (50-50) has started the post-All-Star break schedule with a 1-3 record. Texas is now a half-game back of the Seattle Mariners (51-50) after they won on Monday in Cincinnati. The two teams meet in Texas on Friday for a four-game series that could allow one to take some control of the race.

It’s also a game where the good matchups are hard to find. Only five combined batters on Tuesday have plate appearances against either Rocker or White Sox starter Noah Schultz, the latter of which has only faced on Rangers batter — catcher Elias Diaz.

Here is Tuesday’s lineup and three matchups that matter to the Rangers.

Texas Rangers Lineup for July 21, 2026

Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DH Wyatt Langford

2B Justin Foscue

3B Josh Jung

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

1B Jake Burger

SS Ezequiel Duran

CF Cameron Cauley

C Elias Diaz

LF Alejandro Osuna (L)

Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington

Tuesday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; White Sox: Chicago Sports Network. Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; White Sox: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

Starting Pitchers

Tuesday: Texas RHP Kumar Rocker (2-8, 4.40) vs. White Sox LHP Noah Schultz (3-6, 5.60)

Three Rangers Matchups that Matter

Texas Rangers designated hitter Justin Foscue. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justin Foscue: No Rangers batter his hitting lefties better than Foscue right now. The last few games against them he’s taken Joc Pederson’s leadoff and designated hitter spot, but on Tuesday he'll be at second base and batting second. He’s slashing .277/.344/.527 with seven home runs and 17 RBI. But this has been a matchup he’s eaten up, with a slash of .322/.412/.678 with five home runs and 14 RBI against lefties.

Alejandro Osuna: He is one of the Rangers’ left-handed hitters that knows how to exploit left-handed pitching. His slash for the season is .251/.351/.297. But he stays on the field because he’s even better against left-handed pitching with a slash of .281/.343/.281. Plus, he seems to come up clutch in big moments.

Josh Jung: The Rangers need Jung to nudge the average up a bit, as he’s slashed .240/.355/.320 in his last seven games. But for the season he remains one of the team’s best hitters with a slash of .293/.360/.440 with nine home runs and 35 RBI. Part of the reason? He’s torching left-handed pitching with a slash of .338/.440/.481.