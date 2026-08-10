Rangers-Angels Series Preview: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers, Injured List

The Texas Rangers, coming off a 4-2 homestand, hit the road for seven games in seven days against AL West opponents starting on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels.

It comes at a key time in the season. The Rangers (59-59) are just behind the Houston Astros in the American League West and are clinging to a slim lead for the final spot in the AL wild card race. A good run on this road trip could help the Rangers gain ground on the Astros and put some distance between themselves and the wild card pack.

Or it could go the other direction. Texas has been bad on the road against AL West teams (4-12) and even though the Angels are out of the playoff race, they would love nothing more than to screw things up for the Rangers. The Angels swept them in May in Anaheim.

At the time this preview is written, the Rangers had only set their probable starting pitcher from Monday, which was left-hander MacKenzie Gore.

Here is a breakdown of the series, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, Rangers injuries and more.

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, Calif.

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Monday: 8:38 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Angels: ABTV

Tuesday: 8:38 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Angels: ABTV

Wednesday: 9:10 p.m. — TV: Rangers: ESPN; Angels: ESPN

Thursday: 907 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Angels: ABTV

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Angels: KLAA 830, Angels ES

Starting Pitchers

Monday: Texas LHP MacKenzie Gore (6-9, 4.55) vs. Angels LHP Reid Detmers (3-8, 4.12)

Tuesday: Texas TBA vs. Angels RHP Ryan Johnson (2-6, 7.11)

Wednesday: Texas TBA vs. Angels RHP George Klassen (0-1, 7.27)

Thursday: Texas TBA vs. Angels RHP Walbert Ureña (7-8, 2.83)

Rangers Injuries

Texas Rangers catcher Danny Jansen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10-Day Injured List: C Kyle Higashioka (right flexor strain), 3B Josh Jung (left calf strain)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Jack Leiter (right ankle posterior impingement), RHP Jakob Junis (left adductor strain).

60-Day Injured List: RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation), OF Michael Helman (multiple fractures on right hand), LHP Jalen Beeks (flexor tendon surgery), RHP Jose Corniell (right flexor strain), C Danny Jansen (right forearm strain).

August Series: at Los Angeles Angels, Aug. 10-13; at Athletics, Aug. 14-16; vs. Washington, Aug. 18-20; vs. Los Angeles Angels, Aug. 21-23; at Chicago White Sox, Aug. 24-26; Aug. 28-30 at Milwaukee.