Rangers Biggest Free-Agent Decision Is About More Than One Player

Some MLB analysts are saying that this could be the weakest free-agent market in a decade. It comes at a time of incoming labor strife.

It might not be the worst time to be working on a budget. Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young hasn’t talked about his budget for 2027 yet. But it’s likely that he won’t be able to spend much money, based on his boss’s decision last year to trim payroll. At the end of the day, it’s up to team owner Ray Davis.

That means Young must get as much bang for the buck as possible. But, for Young, whoever he signs it can’t just be about the player.

Why Free Agent Decisions Are About More than One Player

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo. Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whoever Young signs they must fit into the future, whether it be one year or five. It also depends on whether he signs position players or pitchers.

When it comes to position players, the emphasis remains on getting hitters on base and creating more traffic to score more runs. It’s unlikely Young will look to sign a power bat, unless it’s cheap. He’ll be looking for hitters that have a history of getting on base often, have good plate discipline and can get into scoring position on their own (i.e. stealing bases).

The Rangers need more of it. Their on-base percentage in2026 was .317. It was 16th best in the Majors and better than what Texas did in 2025 (.302). The addition of Brandon Nimmo via trade helped. So did giving more playing time to outfielder Alejandro Osuna, along with the free-agent signing of infielder Nicky Lopez in May. Improvements by Ezequiel Duran and Josh Jung were instrumental.

If Texas signs more hitters, they need to fit into that mold of player, especially if they’re being signed to compete for MLB playing time, something Young said is a priority.

If it’s pitching, the Rangers need pitchers that fit their profile. They like pitchers that throw strikes, put the ball in play and let the defense do the work. Texas isn’t above signing pitchers that can strike a bunch of hitters out. But just as important are pitchers that can induce chase, weak contact and make the infield’s job easier.

That’s a recipe that works in any ballpark. The Rangers especially look for that in their relievers. Texas wants many of its relievers to be able to pitch more than an inning when needed. Raw power is less of a priority than stuff and location. Relievers like Tyler Alexander and Jacob Latz proved that right in 2026.

Money isn’t everything for the Rangers in free agency. Fit is. Young has proven that in certain circumstances his eye for fit is good. He’ll have to do a lot of that this offseason to make the money he has available work.