Rangers’ Josh Jung Suffers Right Hand Fracture After Being Hit by Pitch

The Texas Rangers got a healthy and rejuvenated Josh Jung back in their lineup for all of 11 games. Now the third baseman is injured again.

Jung was hit on his right hand by a pitch from Twins starter Joe Ryan during Friday's game and left shortly afterward to receive X-rays. When he returned to the dugout, he could be seen on television wearing a large wrap on his hand.

He became an innocent bystander as the Rangers (79-81) fell to the twins, 10-2, a loss that may well might end any realistic hope of Texas making the playoffs.

As for Jung’s season, well, it may be over as well.

Skip Schumaker on Josh Jung’s Injury

Hear from Skip after tonight's game against the Twins: pic.twitter.com/Qh1NwMlrfc — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) September 26, 2026

Asked after the game about Jung’s injury, Schumaker told Rangers Sports Network and other outlets that he had a right hand fracture. It’s the same hand that he fractured in the 2024 season, an injury that required two surgeries and kept him out for the first half of the campaign.

“We’re going to get more testing done and see what happens,” Schumaker said. “If he’s out that’s pretty significant.”

Jung returned on Sept. 12 from a strained left calf that took him out of the lineup for more than a month. Up to that point, he had been Texas’ most consistent hitter, with a slash of slashing .294/.361/.441. In his 11 games back from the IL, he had slashed .341/.383/.636 with three home runs and seven RBI in September. He helped keep the Rangers in the playoff race during the last homestand.

If his season is over, Jung will finish with a slash of .299/.365/.462 with 12 home runs and 42 RBI. his .365 on-base percentage is a career high.

Injuries have been a problem for Jung since he was drafted in the first round out of Texas Tech in 2019. The Rangers expected him to make the opening day roster in 2022 before he suffered a torn labrum while lifting weights and had to undergo surgery. He made his debut later that season.

Since joining the Majors, Jung has missed time with a left thumb fracture in 2023, the aforementioned right wrist fracture, along with right wrist tendonitis. In 2025 he missed a short amount of time with neck spasms and was healthy the rest of the season. But his bat was so inconsistent that the Rangers optioned him to Triple-A Round Rock for three weeks in July to help him find his swing.

While the Rangers have the players to cover Jung’s position at third base, this is a blow not just to the end of their season but to his career. The only upside is that he’ll have a whole offseason to recover from whatever comes next.