Rangers Can’t Make This Mistake with Wyatt Langford’s Injury Recovery

The Texas Rangers know they need a healthy Wyatt Langford to have a chance of making the playoffs. He knows it, too.

That’s why the word out of Arlington on Tuesday was so encouraging. Jeff Wilson of DLLS Sports reported that Langford ran at high intensity during Tuesday’s pre-game activities. Better, he said to Wilson and others that he’s hoping to be back before the All-Star break, which starts after Sunday’s game with Houston.

That’s five more games. That’s great news, but it’s also a dangerous game to play and here’s why.

Why Rangers Need to Slow Wyatt Langford Down

Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Last weekend, president of baseball operations Chris Young met with reporters for about 20 minutes to update them on transactions and field questions, which included a question on the recoveries of Langford and Corey Seager. Langford has been on the injured list since June 28. Incredibly, he is eligible to return to the team on Wednesday.

But Young also confirmed the severity of Langford’s hamstring. It’s considered a Grade 2 strain. For comparison, Houston infielder Isaac Paredes had a Great 2 hamstring strain right after the All-Star break last year. He was gone for two months. He returned for the final two weeks, but he still wasn’t 100%.

It’s possible that Paredes’ Grade 2 strain was more severe than Langford’s. Injuries tend to be a continuum of severity. But Young also said something else important as he updated reporters on Langford’s progress.

“We need both of these guys in the second half so we can’t skip steps in their rehab right now,” Young said. “It could jeopardize anything moving forward.”

That’s why the Rangers must be cautious with Langford. To be clear, Langford is the one that was “hopeful” he could return before the break starts. The Rangers were mum on the topic on Tuesday. It’s best not to acknowledge it. Players want to play and Langford is no different. But this is his second trip to the injured list this season and it’s not the first time he’s dealt with a hamstring issue in his career.

Young is right — any setback might make it harder to contribute the rest of the season. And Langford is needed. Before he went on the IL his bat was one of the hottest in the lineup. In his last 15 games he slashed .359/.406/.703 with six home runs and 15 RBI.

Texas needs that bat in the lineup for the second half of the season. If that means keeping Langford off the field until the trip to Atlanta after the All-Star break, then it’s worth it. Langford clearly wants to push. The Rangers should avoid the temptation to let him for a few extra games before Sunday night.