The Texas Rangers remain active Sunday. The team is closing in on a contract with outfielder Cedric Mullins, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News (subscription required) The move, if finalized, would give the Rangers another layer of depth to their outfield core.

About Mullins

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Cedric Mullins. Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mullins is coming off a season with the reigning American League champion Tampa Bay Rays. In 2026, he posted a .205 batting average with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs. Mullins also posted a 76 wRC+, well below league average.

Mullins' offensive profile is not the best. His Baseball Savant page lights up blue, not the best indication of some sort of offensive bounceback. Mullins is being brought in, likely to be a backup outfielder who can come in and be a defensive replacement. According to Savant, Mullins recorded +11 outs above average in the outfield, but his arm strength was rated a 83.2, below the MLB average.

While there is no timeline for how long MLB's lockout will last, if the sides come to a resolution before the start date of MLB spring training. The potential Mullins signing gives the Rangers more insurance after Evan Carter's hip surgery that will prevent him for being ready for the season on time.

For the Rangers, adding Mullins is a solid move because of what he could do defensively, but he does not move the needle offensively, and the Rangers need offense.

What's next for Texas?

Texas Rangers General Manager Chris Young. Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Sunday the Rangers have done more than they've done all offseason. They brought in Shota Imagaga and Luke Raley (another depth piece for the outfield), which are solid moves to help polish off the roster.

The Rangers can't be done this offseason, but the lockout beginning presents a deadline for Chris Young and his staff to make notable additions to the roster. They, like all teams, are looking to get as many deals done as possible before the final bell. They will be able to get deals done after the lockout, but who k

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported that the Rangers are among the teams (along with the Phillies and Padres) in on second baseman Luis Arraez. Given Arraez's proven contact skills, he should be the main target for a bat for the Rangers. Arraez is targeting a multi-year deal, Feinsand noted, and the Rangers should be all over that sort of contract. Offense has always been at a premium at Globe Life Field, especially in the power department, and signing a bat like Arraez would play into what Globe Life Field has to offer.