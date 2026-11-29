The Texas Rangers have made their first MLB free agent acquisition of the offseason. The Rangers and left-handed pitcher Shota Imanaga are in agreement on a three-year, $51 million contract. The deal was first reported by Jesse Rogers of ESPN and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic.

About Imanaga

Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga. Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers needed to add to their pitching, and they did so with Imanaga. The numbers in Chicago in 2026 were not the best, but also not awful. Imanaga posted a 3.77 ERA over 174 1/3 innings of work with 174 strikeouts.

The issue with Imanaga with the Cubs was the long ball. The so-called “Friendly Confines” were not so friendly to Imanaga. In 2026, he surrendered 21 home runs at Wrigley Field over 110 2/3 innings in 2026. Overall, he surrendered 35 home runs in 174 1/3 innings of work. The good news is Globe Life Field is the least hitter-friendly ballpark in the sport, so the home run numbers at home will go down.

Imanaga also possesses an above-average strikeout rate (67th percentile), an outstanding whiff rate (82nd percentile), and a chase rate (91st percentile). At Globe Life Field, that becomes more important, and so does the fact that Imanaga has a low walk rate of only 5.2%.

Imanaga has a ton of potential to be a great pitcher for the Rangers, especially at home in such a pitcher-friendly environment. Baseball Savant projects that if Imanaga played his entire career at Globe Life Field, he would only have surrendered 79 home runs. That is the third lowest in all the ballparks for his home run rate, which makes this a savvier signing.

What's Next for Texas?

Texas Rangers General Manager Chris Young. Credit :Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Rangers have until Tuesday at 11:59PM to add more to their roster with the impending work stoppage locking the players out for an undetermined amount of time. Free agency in particular is expected to be extremely active in the final days that clubs can make transactions.

Adding Imanaga to the fold makes it more likely that the Rangers deal from their starting pitching depth. It's been speculated through the offseason that the Rangers want to move someone from the basket of Jacob deGrom, Mackenzie Gore, or Nate Eovaldi.

Texas Rangers Projected Rotation Nov. 29th, 2026 | FanGraphs

Jack Leiter should be in the rotation in 2027, but because of the depth the Rangers have, he's not yet in the picture. If the Rangers are truly lacking the funds to do big things this offseason, moving a starter from that group makes things much more likley.