The Texas Rangers are like the rest of Major League Baseball — waiting to see if the owners and the players association can reach a deal by Tuesday.

By then, if the two sides have not come to a new deal on a collective bargaining agreement, then it's understood that the owners will lock out the players until a deal is reached.

The same thing happened in the 2021-22 offseason, but the two sides were able to come to an agreement before regular season games were lost. This time, many believe the stoppage could go on much longer.

But for those playing in minor league baseball, the season will go on. That's because their CBA doesn't end until after the 2027 season. That makes the two players the Rangers recently signed to minor league contracts important, even if they stand to make little impact in 2027.

Rangers’ Newest Minor League Additions

San Diego Padres right fielder Bryce Johnson. Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per the Rangers’ minor league transactions log, they signed outfielder Bryce Johnson and catcher Darrien Miller to minor league deals earlier this week. Both were assigned to Triple-A Round Rock.

Johnson is the one with Major League experience. The 31-year-old who was the San Francisco Giants’ sixth-round pick in 2017 made his MLB debut in 2022 with the Giants and has played with the San Diego Padres the last three seasons. In 175 MLB games he’s slashed .229/.286/.290 with two home runs and 19 RBI.

Listed as a right fielder, he’s played games at all three positions, making him potential Major League depth in a pinch. Plus, if center fielder Evan Carter isn’t ready to start opening day, Johnson could be a candidate to that spot if he has a great spring training. But he gives Texas versatility and, because he’s on a minor league deal, he can play no matter what.

The same goes for Miller, who has never played in the Majors but gives Texas some organizational depth at a position of need. The left-handed hitting catcher was the Milwaukee Brewers’ ninth-round pick in 2019. He spent his entire career in the Brewers’ organization before he became a free agent this offseason.

In 508 minor league games he’s slashed .221/.379/.361 with 46 home runs and 226 RBI. Texas has two catchers on the MLB roster — Danny Jansen and Logan O’Hoppe, though the latter is listed as a designated hitter.

The Rangers entered this offseason staring at a flat payroll for 2027, which has been estimated at about $190 million. Between veteran contracts, arbitration players and pre-arbitration players the Rangers are likely to spend north of $170 million before they make any free agent acquisitions.

It's why Texas seems willing to entertain trade offers for its veteran players, including Corey Seager, Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi as an opportunity to shed payroll and get multiple players that can help them next season in return.