Rangers' Ezequiel Duran Earns Gold Glove After Remarkable Defensive Season

The Texas Rangers didn’t have the season they wanted or expected during 2026, but utility man Ezequiel Duran has given the organization and fans something to celebrate.

Duran was named the American League’s 2026 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner at the utility position on Sunday evening. The announcement was made live on ESPN and then confirmed by the Rangers on social media.

This is his first Gold Glove of his Major League career.

According to the Rangers’ official announcement, Duran is the first player in franchise history to win a Gold Glove at the utility position, which was first awarded in 2022.

Duran had a remarkable season and this is just one more accomplishment to add to his list.

Duran’s Defensive Versatility Pays Off

Duran is part of an elite group of baseball players who are capable of moving between the infield and outfield and being relatively good no matter where you put them.

He proved that athletic ability all throughout 2026 when he handled nearly everything Texas asked of him.

Duran was the only Major League player in 2026 to start and finish a game at every position other than pitcher and catcher. That’s impressive.

He also appeared in a career-high 153 games, playing seven different defensive positions throughout. The 2026 campaign saw him at third base for 57 games, shortstop for 53, second base 37 times, left field 21, center field 18, right field 14 and finally three games at first base.

Even moving all over the field, Duran puts up stunning numbers. He finished the year with 17 Outs Above Average, which was tied for the sixth-highest total in Major League Baseball, according to Statcast.

His 11 Outs Above Average at shortstop ranked fourth among American League players despite only starting there for 49 games.

When injuries struck the team, Duran was the man to help out. Skip Schumaker made it clear in September that he believed in Duran and that he deserved recognition for everything he had accomplished on the field.

“I think something is wrong if he doesn’t win the Gold Glove. And I can’t imagine he doesn’t win a couple of awards, including the Silver Slugger. He’s had that kind of special year.” Schumaker told MLB.com’s David Venn.

Duran Adds Another Gold Glove to Rangers History

With the announcement on Sunday evening, Duran becomes the 19th different player in Rangers history to win a Gold Glove Award.

The Rangers took home the American League Team Gold Glove Award in 2025.

Duran made several strides in his career in 2026. He certainly established himself as someone who can play multiple positions well, but he also became an important part of the Rangers’ everyday lineup.

As the Rangers begin to build their 2027 roster, Duran will be a solid part of the core.

Duran was asked to play nearly every position in baseball during the season, and he did it better than almost everyone in baseball.