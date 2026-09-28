Three Reasons Why Ezequiel Duran Was Rangers’ Most Valuable Player in 2026

The Texas Rangers will spend the offseason wondering what might have been. Two more wins would have gotten them in the playoffs.

There are a several reasons why the Rangers didn't make the postseason, but there were also some great stories during the season.

I took a moment to consider who I believed be the Rangers’ Most Valuable Player. For this piece I didn't consider pitchers. I’ll do pieces on the best starter and best reliever later this offseason.

For now, it’s about the best position player and that player, to me, was Ezequiel Duran., aka "The Solution."

The other player I considered was third baseman Josh Jung. On many levels he had a career year. He became a better hitter even as has defense took a step back. But I had to consider his injury and the fact that Duran was available all season.

Here are three reasons why I consider Duran the Rangers’ Most Valuable Player for 2026.

A Career-Best Offensive Year

Ezequiel Duran adds on for the @Rangers with a 419-foot homer 😯 pic.twitter.com/ltZMUXGFLm — MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2026

Duran joined the Rangers in 2021 as part of the Joey Gallo trade and at the time he was considered the centerpiece of the deal from a Rangers perspective. He was the player considered to have the highest offensive ceiling. It took several years for Duran to get there. But this season he took control of the super utility job and put together his best offensive season ever.

Duran slashed .260/.320/.419 with 17 home runs and 83 RBI. An offensive downturn in the final couple of weeks was the only thing that stood between a better slash line. But he set single-season bests in home runs, RBI and stolen bases (11). He played a career-best 153 games as manager Skip Schumaker committed to getting him into games, even if it was just a few innings at a time.

Injuries to Josh Smith and Josh Jung gave him more opportunities to play positions every day and his bat made him impossible to bench down the stretch.

His Immense Versatility

The Solution. La Solución.



No position is a problem for Ezequiel Durán! pic.twitter.com/f9OzZkJd5N — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) September 5, 2026

When Josh Smith won the starting second base job coming out of spring training, Duran was supposed to become the super utility player. After Smith got hurt Duran remained the super utility player. Same for injuries to Corey Seager and Jung.

His ability to play seven different positions, including different positions on consecutive days, was of immense value to the Rangers. He did so at such a high level that it's possible that he will be both the American League Silver Slugger and Gold Glove winner at utility player.

For the season, he played three games at first base, 37 games at second base, 57 games at third base, 53 games at shortstop, 21 games at left field, 18 games at center field and 14 games at right field. Center and right field were relatively new positions for Duran. He played both well.

All-Star Potential

Ezequiel Duran CRUSHES this ball 436 feet 😲 pic.twitter.com/r06SYg4Lcb — MLB (@MLB) July 27, 2026

We don't know how the Rangers will configure their team in 2027. Fans will have to wait until MLB owners and the MLB Players Association settle on a new collective bargaining agreement, and Texas gets to fully stock a roster.

But a couple of things are clear. Duran will play every day. It may not be at a set position, but he will be in the lineup every day. Second, he's one of the handful of players on this team that can be an All-Star in 2027.

The 27-year-old finally reached his potential in 2026 and in doing so he kept the Rangers in contention for a playoff berth until the final day of the season. He was their most consistent offensive and defensive player. He played every position possible. He played it at a level that demands postseason award consideration.