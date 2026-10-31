Assessing the Rangers' Gold Glove Chances

When the 2026 Gold Glove finalists were announced back in mid-October, the Texas Rangers found themselves part of some pretty elite company. Texas was one of just six clubs with four or more nominees for the defensive awards, joining the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs (five apiece), along with the Atlanta Braves, Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals (four each).

in spite of taking a small step back defensively this season after a 2025 campaign that saw them earn the Rawlings Gold Glove Team Award, the Rangers still boast four Gold Glove finalists of their own. Jacob deGrom (pitcher), Wyatt Langford (left field), Evan Carter (center field) and Ezequiel Duran (utility) were all nominated for defensive excellence at their position.

But while a nomination is nice, no one aspires to be a runner-up. The announcement of the Gold Glove winners is set for Sunday, and it remains to be seen how many Texas players actually wind up with the hardware.

Ahead of Sunday's announcement, let's take a look at each nominated Rangers' case - and likelihood - for earning a Gold Glove.

Jacob deGrom, Pitcher

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob DeGrom. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Between deGrom's two Cy Young awards, five All-Star nominations, his 2018 ERA title and his 2014 NL Rookie of the Year award, there aren't many individual honors missing from his mantle. And yet, a Gold Glove still eludes the 38-year-old righty.

Statistically speaking, this could be Tanner Bibee's (Cleveland Guardians) award to lose. The 27-year-old didn't have a great season on the mound (7-15, 4.36 ERA), but he did lead all AL pitchers in Defensive Runs Saved (DRS). In a category where none of the three candidates have a Gold Glove to their name, deGrom's best hope is to gain some career achievement votes as easily the most decorated nominee in the category.

Wyatt Langford, Left Field

Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Had Langford not been hindered by injury for a good chunk of the 2026 season, he could well be the front-runner for what would be his first Gold Glove award. But despite missing 52 games with an array of forearm, hamstring, foot and ankle injuries, the 24-year-old still managed to earn a nomination alongside Cody Bellinger (New York Yankees) and Chandler Simpson (Tampa Bay Rays).

Langford started just 87 games in left field, but it was still enough to record a +5 Outs Above Average (OAA), which tied him for fourth-most among left fielders. Bellinger appears poised to earn his second Gold Glove, but this could soon become a young man's game. The 31-year-old Yankees star may soon pass the torch, with Langford and Simpson (25) expected to vie for Gold Gloves into the future.

Evan Carter, Center Field

Texas Rangers center fielder Evan Carter. Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his first full season as the Rangers' center fielder, Carter was phenomenal - defensively speaking, anyway. The 24-year-old played 140 games in center, recording a +11 OAA thanks to elite speed. In many categories, he would likely be the odds-on favorite to win the award.

However, Carter happens to be in the same league and at the same position as Ceddanne Rafaela of the Boston Red Sox. Rafaela is arguably the best center fielder in the game today (+15 OAA) and is now seeking a second consecutive Gold Glove at the position. He might have the inside track on the award in the years to come, but Carter will be right there to challenge him.

Ezequiel Duran, Utility

Texas Rangers utility man Ezequiel Duran. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When MLB first introduced the utility man Gold Glove award in 2022, it was designed for players like Duran. The 27-year-old started games at every position apart from pitcher and catcher, spending 116 games around the infield and 30 in the outfield. He recorded a team-best +17 OAA across all positions and earned a 4.4 WAR, per FanGraphs.

Duran's fellow nominees, José Caballero of the New York Yankees and Zach McKinstry of the Detroit Tigers, also enjoyed success at multiple positions. However, this is his award to lose given his far-ranging defensive greatness.

While Texas players could surprise in some categories and earn multiple Gold Gloves, it seems most likely that Duran will hear his name called on Sunday and his fellow Rangers will be able to take some measure of comfort in knowing that they stood among the very best defensive players at their position in 2026.