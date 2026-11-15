Rangers Face Two Critical Roster Deadlines That Could Impact Free Agency

With each passing day, the clock keeps ticking for the Texas Rangers and what it is expected to be a truncated offseason.

As Major League Baseball and the Players Association face the Dec. 1 deadline to agree on a new collective bargaining agreement, the Rangers — like the other 29 teams — know that if there is no agreement then the business of baseball stops on Dec. 2.

But until then, there is a calendar and the Rangers must meet it. Two critical deadlines are coming up this week and they could impact how much room the Rangers have on the roster for free agent moves.

Rangers’ Next Big Decisions

Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker. Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first date is Tuesday. On that day two things happen. Players who have received a qualifying offer before they enter free agency must either accept the offer or decline it. The Rangers don't have any players on qualifying offers so that doesn't impact them.

But the other deadline does. This is also the day the Rangers must decide if any of their Rule 5 eligible players should be moved to the Major League roster.

These are minor league players who signed a contract at age 18 or younger and have played for five seasons, or players who signed a contract at age 19 or older and have played four years. The goal is to prevent teams from hoarding prospects. The Rangers had decisions to make last offseason and opted to protect three pitchers — David Davalillo, Winston Santos and Emiliano Teodo. To do that, the Rangers must place those players on the 40-man roster, or they’re exposed to the Rule 5 draft.

The Rangers have 37 players on their 40-man roster. That gives them three spots to use for players that qualify. Texas could open more space if they designate players for assignment. But Texas will have to make value judgments of those prospects that are eligible.

On one hand, some could be close to helping the Major League team. On the other, they'll take up space on a 40-man roster where the Rangers will need space if they're able to sign free agents.

The second deadline is Friday. That is when the Rangers must tender contracts to their pre-arbitration or arbitration eligible players. This is not the same as reaching an agreement on money. This is simply the Rangers saying that they intend to tender a player a contract for next season. The negotiations on the financial contours come later, especially for arbitration eligible players who typically go through that process in January.

Some teams use this process to shed players eligible for arbitration for financial purposes. The Rangers have several players set for arbitration and are projected to spend nearly $40 million to keep those players.

Texas could non-tender players to save some money. The Rangers did this with Adolis Garcia and Jonah Heim last offseason. If money is an issue, the most likely players to be non-tender are first baseman Jake Burger or pitcher MacKenzie Gore.

By end of business Friday, the Rangers will have made those choices. Their 40-man roster may look the same or it may look much different. But those are the decisions Texas must make this week.