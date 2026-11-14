Rangers May Have Corey Seager’s Attention When it Comes to Trade Talks

The Texas Rangers face a difficult task in trading Corey Seager this offseason.

The shortstop doesn't just have a massive amount of money left remaining on his 10-year, $325 million deal. He has five years remaining at more than $30 million per year. Because the Rangers didn't move him at the deadline Seager now has what MLB refers to as 10-5 rights. He now has 10 years in the Majors and five years with the same team. Per the current collective bargaining agreement that gives him the right to veto any trade.

If Seager wants to stay in Texas, he can stay in Texas — no matter how much the Rangers might want to move him.

Well, there appears to be some daylight.

Could Rangers Move Corey Seager This Offseason?

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers need Seager to be willing to entertain the prospect of a trade. As it turns out, he's open to it, per a report by ESPN's Alden Gonzalez who covered the MLB general managers meetings this week in Las Vegas. He reported that Seager would require the right fit to be traded, but that he is open to the possibility.

What that right fit would be remains to be seen. It’s likely that Seager and his agent, Scott Boras, have supplied the Rangers with some guidance on which teams he’s willing to join. Then it’s up president of baseball operations Chris Young to find a deal everyone is happy with.

During a press conference with reporters this week, Boras said that Seager’s decision to waive his no-trade clause is up to him and that he has little involvement in discussions.

“Those are things that a general manager discusses with a player,” Boras said “Those decisions are personal to them. Our job is to make sure the player is ready to play, ready to perform, and do what he does.”

This could be a tough sales job for Young. Outside of the contractual obligations, there likely will be a work stoppage in December as MLB and the Players Association attempt to agree on a new collective bargaining agreement. MLB owners appear intent on imposing a salary cap. Teams may be unwilling to trade for Seager not knowing whether there will or won’t be a cap. It’s likely only a handful of teams will have the money to handle his contract.

There is also Seager’s growing injury history. In the last four seasons he has not played more than 123 games and has been on the injured list each year. He is coming off a career worst season in which he went on the injured list three different times.

But if he emulates his 162-game average numbers — a slash of .284/.358/.503 with 32 home runs and 94 RBI — then he’ll be worth the deal. The Rangers just need a proper return, likely three players with one ready to play in the Majors in 2027.