Rangers Jake Burger Performance in Crucial Spots Will Propel Him to Big Things

To say it has been a disappointing few years for the Texas Rangers would be an understatement, as they have now missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons since winning the World Series back in 2023.

However, there are reasons to believe better things are coming, as highlighted by a career-best all-around season from their first baseman, Jake Burger. Even though this wasn't the year with the most home runs, he drove in 90 runs and drew 56 walks, which are by far the top marks since his debut in 2021.

Burger has been known for the slug in his bat, but not for much else, and the Rangers need him to be an all-around weapon, including coming through in big moments, which he was able to do for them in 2026.

It is always intriguing to see how a hitter performs in certain situations, and Burger was excellent when it was late in games, which is demonstrated by a near .300 batting average in the seventh inning while also slashing .275/.396/.400 in the ninth.

The Burger - King matchup goes to Jake 🍔



A 3-run whopper to the bullpen! pic.twitter.com/8xol2PVs9P — MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2026

Then, when runners were on the corners, he posted a monstrous .929 OPS as he slugged 500 in those circumstances while also batting .389. If only one of his teammates was on base, and that base was third, he boasted even better numbers, as his OPS was nearly 1.000.

Teams that want to be competitive have to have a guy who will drive runs in and step up when the pressure is on. Time and time again, Burger filled that role, but he has to work on some things before next season comes around to really solidify himself as one of the elite in the sport.

What the Rangers Need From Burger Next Season

Rangers first baseman Jake Burger (21) follows through on his grand slam against the Rays. Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are two sore spots regarding Burger's game this season: his plate discipline and the long slumps.

The fact that Burger led his team in walks drawn is a problem in itself, but looking just at him, he's got to learn to be patient at the plate as he posted 167 strikeouts this season, which also was No.1 on the Rangers, by a landslide.

When someone looks at his monthly splits, it is easy to see that when he gets into a rut at the plate, it lasts too long, which is lowlighted by hitting .174 and .173 in July and September. Unfortunately, that isn't going to cut it for any team that wants to be competitive.

While Burger was able to come through for his team on many different occasions with the playoffs on the line, he did not, and that is simply because he couldn't get out of the everlasting crash that came in the final weeks.

The veteran has plenty to be excited about for next season, and critiquing a few things could lead him to an even greater year in 2027. If he can do that, the Rangers will be right back in the playoffs.