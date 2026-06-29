Rangers-Guardians Series Preview: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers in Key Rematch

As crazy as this sounds, as of Monday, the American League West Division runs through the Texas Rangers.

After the Rangers swept the Toronto Blue Jays in a four-game series on the road — just the franchise's third four-game road sweep in a decade — they move on to Cleveland for a three-game series with the Guardians that begins on Monday.

Texas (42-42) does so with a .500 record for the first time since June 11 and with a half-game lead over the Seattle Mariners. It’s still an extremely close race. The Houston Astros are only a game back and the Athletics are only two games back. Let’s be generous and include the Los Angeles Angels, who are 6.5 games back.

How has Texas done this? Well, the Rangers have won seven of their last 10 games. Texas has the American League’s best record since May 29 (17-11), has clinched a winning record for June (14-11), has its most wins in a month since August of last year and its first winning month since July of last year (16-9).

The Guardians (44-40) were part of that run. They met the Rangers in Arlington on June 5-7 and lost two out of three games to Texas. Cleveland is looking for a little revenge. Plus, the Guardians are tied for the lead in the AL Central with — are you ready for this? — the Chicago White Sox.

No team in the AL has won 50 games yet. But nine have won at least 40 games. Four of them are in the AL West.

Here is a breakdown of the series, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, Rangers injuries and more.

Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Where: Progressive Field, Cleveland

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Monday: 6:10 p.m. — TV: Rangers: ESPN:/ESPN App; Guardians: ESPN:/ESPN App

Tuesday: 5:40 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Guardians: Guardians.TV

Wednesday: 12:10 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Guardians: Guardians.TV

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Guardians: WTAM 1100, WMMS 100.7, WARF 1350, Guardians Radio Network

Starting Pitchers

Monday: Texas LHP Tyler Alexander (1-1, 2.62) vs. Guardians LHP Parker Messick (7-4, 2.67)

Tuesday: Texas RHP Jacob deGrom (6-5, 3.55) vs. Guardians RHP Tanner Bibee (2-8, 3.78)

Wednesday: Texas LHP MacKenzie Gore (5-6, 4.05) vs. Guardians LHP Joey Cantillo (6-3, 3.87)

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: C Danny Jansen (right forearm strain), OF Wyatt Langford (left hamstring strain), UTIL Cody Freeman (herniated disc in neck)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement), LHP Jalen Beeks (lower back spasms), RHP Jack Leiter (right ankle posterior impingement)

60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery), RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation), OF Michael Helman (multiple fractures on right hand).