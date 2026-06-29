Rangers’ Rotation Injury Should Not Force Jordan Montgomery to Push Recovery

Injured Texas Rangers left-hander made his second rehab start of the year with Double-A Frisco on Saturday and it was as successful as one could ask for.

He tossed two innings of scoreless, hitless baseball as he struck out three and walked none. He only threw 20 pitches, but 15 were strikes. As Montgomery starts his build-up from Tommy John surgery last year, he is clearly on a slow progression.

It’s possible he could have gone longer. According to Zach Bigley, who is the radio voice for Frisco, Montgomery appeared to be lobbying for a third inning, which was denied. He did head out to the bullpen to get more work, which means he threw more than the 20 pitches he tossed at game speed.

Naturally, Montgomery is antsy to return. He hasn’t pitched in the Majors since 2024. But, he shouldn’t push it, even though the Rangers are dealing with a rotation injury of their own.

Jordan Montgomery’s Path Back to Texas

Jordan Montgomery went to work in his rehab start in Amarillo! He had three strikeouts with no runs or hits given up in two innings of work. Checkout his three Ks. @Rangers pic.twitter.com/7Hy1CmtTqz — Max Preston (@MaxPrestonTV) June 28, 2026

Earlier this week the Rangers put Jack Leiter on the 15-day injured list with an ankle injury he first suffered in April. He later had surgery and he’s expected to be out until at least August. Texas has gone two turns without him and has used Cal Quantrill as a starter both times, which his last outing on Saturday in Toronto. From there, it’s whatever the Rangers can get out of the bullpen.

The Rangers won’t push him. The organization knows better. But Montgomery may see the opening the rotation, sense the need for a veteran starter, and try to push on his own. That’s a temptation that he needs to avoid. Montgomery has thrown 33 pitches in three rehab innings and he’s nowhere close to the end of his build-up. With most injury rehab assignments, teams like to have a starting pitcher at 75 pitches before activation. Montgomery is likely to get a longer rope.

He needs to strengthen the arm. But he also needs to prove he can locate pitches. Montgomery doesn’t chase velocity. His fastball in 2024 had an average velocity of 92.1 mph. In fact, he throws his sinker and his curveball more often than any pitch, followed by a change-up and then his four-seam fastball. He must prove to himself and the Rangers that he can locate them before he’s activated.

This is why the Rangers signed Montgomery. The organization knows that pitching injuries happen and that a spot in the rotation would open. That it took until June was good news for Texas. But Montgomery isn’t ready yet and likely won’t be for a month.

Texas won’t push him. Montgomery shouldn’t push himself, either. The Rangers have a need, but chances are it will still be a need when he’s properly built up.