Rangers Sweep Blue Jays with Insane Ninth-Inning Wild Pitch

The Texas Rangers executed a rare four-game road sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. The Rangers also clinched it in the most insane way possible.

The 3-2 victory saw Texas surrender a 2-0 lead in the eighth inning on a two-run home run by Nathan Lukes. That put the Rangers in a position where they wanted to avoid extra innings if possible. A two-out double by Josh Jung off Blue Jays closer Louis Varland gave Texas a chance.

Varland is one of baseball’s best closer and a near-certain All-Star next month. Rangers shortstop Corey Seager was playing his third game since returning from the concussion IL. It was a best-on-best matchup and, just to give Texas a little boost, manager Skip Schumaker had Jarred Kelenic pinch-run for Jung.

What happened next made little sense.

How Rangers Beat Blue Jays

The first pitcher to Seager was a wild pitch that bounced off catcher Alejandro Kirk and went skyward. That was more than enough for Kelenic to get from second to third. But Kirk couldn’t find the baseball. It clearly hit his right shin guard and caromed toward the first base side, but he turned around as if it went to his left.

Kirk finally found the baseball near the Rangers’ on-deck circle as the next batter, Brandon Nimmo was clearing out of the way. Worse, he had no help. Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was playing so deep he had no chance to get to it. Varland had difficulty finding it, too.

Kelenic made a heads-up play. Instead of stopping at third base, he rounded third base in case Kirk couldn’t easily locate the ball. Once it was clear Kirk was in a pickle, Kelenic sprinted home and the All-Star catcher had no play.

That gave Texas a 3-2 lead. Left-hander Tyler Alexander got the save for the second straight game.

With the victory, the Rangers (42-42) are now .500 for the first time since June 11, when they won a series with the Kansas City Royals. Nine days ago, the Rangers were four games under .500 after an extra innings loss to San Diego. Since then, Texas is 6-2. Plus, the Rangers moved into a temporary tie for first place in the AL West, depending on the result of Seattle’s game on Sunday.

The Rangers hopped on a plane after the Blue Jays finale and flew to Cleveland for a three-game series with the Guardians that starts on Monday. After the conclusion of that series, Texas returns to Globe Life Field to begin a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.