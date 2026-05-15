Rangers Infielder Named Players Trust Most Valuable Philanthropist

The Texas Rangers can add another accolade to their wall. While it isn’t a team honor, it is one the team can be very proud of. The team’s first baseman, Jake Burger, is making a difference both on and off the field.

Burger was named the Players Trust’s Most Valuable Philanthropist for May. That makes him the second honoree of the 2026 season. Burger earned the recognition for his work with the Burger Family Foundation.

The Players Trust is the charitable arm of the MLB Players Association. A grant in the amount of $10,000 will go to the foundation to support the mission of helping individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

Burger’s Personal Ties

Burger and his wife, Ashlyn, founded the organization in 2025 after experiencing their own journey with Down syndrome. On October 25, 2024 the Burger’s personal story began after the birth of their beautiful daughter Penelope who was born with Down syndrome.

In the press release from the MLB Players Trust, Burger commented on his foundation.

"Our daughter Penelope was born with Down syndrome on October 25, 2024. Ever since that date, we went to work because that community embraced us," Burger said. "We started the Burger Family Foundation to help people of all ages that have Down syndrome with whatever they need, and it has been one of the most gratifying experiences of our lives."

The foundation aims to provide direct financial assistance along with therapies to families navigating life with Down syndrome. The ultimate goal is to help ensure that individuals who are facing these challenges have the resources they need and deserve to thrive.

The Burgers have a ranch where individuals from local community centers can visit to interact with animals. Burger’s wife, Ashlyn, recently shared the news that they were well ahead of their targeted opening date.

The original goal was set with a five-year timeline, but the ranch is scheduled to be open next month. The Tennessee ranch will be open seven days a week.

The Players Trust Appreciates Burger

The Burgers have made great strides toward their goals and are making a difference in the lives of so many. The Players Trust saw this and was eager to reward the efforts.

"Jake and Ashlyn's dedication to helping individuals with Down syndrome and their families is deeply inspiring, and it shows the profound impact players can have within the communities that are close to them," said Players Trust Executive Director Amy Hever. "We are proud to honor Jake and Ashlyn's work with the Burger Family Foundation by naming him as our Most Valuable Philanthropist for May."

Burger Excels Both On and Off The Field

The St. Louis native has been one of the more productive bats for the Texas Rangers’ lineup this season. Burger started his Big League career in 2021 with the White Sox and then moved on to the Miami Marlins.

In a trade in December of 2024, Texas acquired Burger from the Miami Marlins.

In the 2026 season, Burger is slashing .226/.262/.390 with a .652 OPS. In 159 at-bats during 41 games, he has 36 hits, five doubles, and seven home runs. He has struck out 45 times and walked seven. He has served as the team’s cleanup hitter for much of the season.

The Rangers are coming off back-to-back wins against the Arizona Diamondbacks and now head into a weekend series in Houston against the Astros.

No doubt, Burger will be needed on the field just as much as he is off the field. The legacy that he and his wife are building extends much farther than the baseball diamond.

Congratulations to the Burgers for the incredible work they do and for being recognized.