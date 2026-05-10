Rangers Lineup vs. Cubs: Justin Foscue’s Home Run Earns Another Start

The Texas Rangers won in a couple of different ways on Saturday night. Now, they have a chance to win the series against the Chicago Cubs.

The Rangers snapped a two-day losing streak with their 6-0 win over the Cubs on Saturday. Texas managed to cool off a red-hot Chicago lineup, a team that had won 10 games in a row before Saturday. Plus, former first-round pick Justin Foscue hit his first career Major League home run on a night when the bottom three hitters in the order carried the Rangers lineup.

The Rangers are giving struggling first baseman Jake Burger a couple of days off to try and reboot his swing. That's why Foscue was in the lineup on Saturday. The utility infielder was playing first base. There's a good chance that he'll be back in the lineup again on Sunday.

Foscue has a lot to prove. He's only had a handful of Major League at bats and has struggled. This time around, the Rangers are giving him a bit more rope to show what he can do. Why? Manager skip Schumacher made it clear earlier this week talking to reporters.

“Right now, we're looking for guys that can hit,” Schumacher said.

There is opportunity for the Rangers’ lineup today. Cubs starter Jameson Taillon has not been good on the road this year. He's 1-1 with a 5.00 ERA and has given up five home runs and 18 innings.

But the typical left-handed hitting matchups may not treat the Rangers well this time around. Taillon has been as effective against left-handers (.217) as right-handers (.215).

Rangers Lineup on May 10

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

2B Ezequiel Duran

SS Corey Seager (L)

3B Josh Jung

CF Evan Carter (L)

DH Joc Pederson (L)

LF Alejandro Osuna

C Danny Jansen

1B Justin Foscue

RHP Jacob deGrom

Danny Jansen, Andrew McCutchen, Brandon Nimmo and Corey Seager all have double-digit at-bats against Taillon. Nimmo has the best average (.300). He and Joc Pederson (.375 in eight at-bats) each have a home run off Taillon.

But Texas is playing the matchups and not using McCutchen, who has a career .214 average against Taillon. Jansen is batting .200 against him, but it makes sense to play him on Sunday as Kyle Higashioka played on Saturday and Sunday is a day game after a night game. Foscue is starting at first base for the second straight game.