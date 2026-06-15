Rangers Lineup: Seager Still Out as Gore Takes on Twins at Globe Life
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The Texas Rangers are glad to be home again in Globe Life Field. After splitting the series in Boston, losing two of three before rallying for a 6-4 win on Sunday, the Rangers are now 35-36, just one game back in the AL West.
The Rangers are beginning a six-game home stand, starting with a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins.
Texas has rallied and is in the race for the division. The problem has been in the injury list, which has grown this past week, and the worst part is that some of the biggest names on it remain unresolved.
Seager Still Out
Corey Seager is still recovering from his collision with Royals catcher Carter Jensen at home plate. This makes the fourth day he hasn’t been on the roster.
The Rangers reported that Seager has been hitting, throwing and doing weight training, but his rib and jaw soreness is keeping him sidelined once again.
Nicky Lopez is starting at shortstop on Monday evening. The veteran utility man is hitting .302 with a .743 OPS in 14 games. He and Ezequiel Duran have certainly stepped up to try to fill the big shoes Seager left, but the truth is Seager is in a league of his own.
Before his injury stint, Seager had hit nine home runs and had a .657 OPS in just 47 games. Getting him back in the lineup is crucial to this team.
Lineup Facing Twins
With Seager and Evan Carter both out of the lineup recently due to injury, Skip Schumaker is sending out a lineup built around the players who have been carrying this offense.
- DH Joc Pederson (L)
- 3B Josh Jung
- LF Wyatt Langford
- RF Brandon Nimmo (L)
- 1B Jake Burger
- CF Alejandro Osuna (L)
- 2B Cody Freeman
- SS Nicky Lopez (L)
- C Elias Diaz
Josh Jung remains the Rangers most consistent hitter. He is slashing .307/.367/.465 with an .832 OPS. He has 78 hits over 254 at-bats with 16 doubles and eight home runs along with 30 RBI on the season.
Jake Burger will be batting fifth and has the most home runs on the team so far this campaign with 12. He has also driven in 42. His stats make him one of the more reliable run producers in the AL West.
Pitching Matchup
Mackenzie Gore will be taking the ball with a 4-5 record and a 4.18 ERA across his 14 starts and 71.0 innings. He has not taken over the title of ace for the Rangers, as that belongs to Jacob deGrom, but Gore is capable and will keep Texas in the game.
The Twins are electing to send Mike Paredes out with an 0-0 record and a 4.35 ERA. He is definitely hittable for the Rangers.
Texas is just one game out of first place. The Seager situation will be crucial to getting to the top and the story to watch in the next few days. The Rangers have a game in front of them on Monday evening at home that should result in a win and give them something to build on.
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Laura Lambert resides in Wiggins, Colo. with her husband, Ricky and two sons, Brayden and Boedy. She attended the University of Northern Colorado while studying economics. She is an accomplished rodeo athlete and barrel horse trainer along with being a life-long sports fan. Over the years, Laura has been active in journalism in a variety of roles. While continuing to cover western sports and country music, she is currently enjoying expanding her reach into multiple sports including MLB, NFL, and WNBA. Laura covers the Washington Nationals, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies, Toronto Blue Jays, and Rodeo for On SI. You can reach her at lauralambertmedia@gmail.com