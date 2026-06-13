Rangers Lose Evan Carter Mid-Game After Oblique Injury vs. Red Sox

The Texas Rangers had to make moves on the fly during Friday’s game with the Boston Red Sox after an injury to outfielder Evan Carter.

Carter left the game in the fifth inning with right oblique soreness, per The Dallas Morning News’ Shawn McFarland on X (formerly Twitter). Carter made a diving catch earlier in the game and came out shortly afterward.

Texas had to get a bit creative with the lineup after Carter departed. The Rangers moved Wyatt Langford from left field to center field, Nicky Lopez from second base to left field — leaving the utility infielder to deal with the famed Green Monster — and brought in Justin Foscue to play second base for Lopez.

Evan Carter’s Status

Texas Rangers center fielder Evan Carter. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Carter has struggled all season at the plate but has remained in the starting lineup against right-handed pitching due to his exceptional defense. Entering the game he was slashing .178/.295/.325 with six home runs and 21 RBI. His six home runs is a career high after batting injuries each of the last two seasons.

Carter was 0-for-2 with two strikeouts when he left the game and the Rangers were down, 2-1, after reaching .500 for the season after taking two out of three games against the Kansas City Royals on the first leg of the six-game road trip.

Carter has dealt with a stress reaction in his back, which ended his 2024 season after May. Last season he suffered three different injuries, the most serious of which was a fractured wrist that led to the end of his 2025 season. The emphasis this season was on keeping him available for every game as opposed to him playing every day. He’s done that to this point.

The Rangers held Corey Seager out of Friday’s game after a home plate collision in Kansas City on Thursday. Per Rangers manager Skip Schumaker, Seager was still dealing with some lingering effects from the collision. In addition, the Rangers got designated hitter Joc Pederson back in the lineup after he left Wednesday’s game with hip soreness. He did not play on Thursday in Kansas City.

Texas is playing two more games in Boston in a series that ends on Sunday. After that, the Rangers get on a plane and return home for a three-games series with Minnesota that starts on Monday. The series has a rare off-day on Wednesday as the series goes dark due to a World Cup group game going on at nearby AT&T Stadium.