Three Critical Matchups as Rangers Set Lineup for Mariners Without Key Slugger

The Texas Rangers face a critical point in their race to take control of the AL West. They can boost their lead, keep it or lose it this weekend.

The Rangers (51-51) host the Seattle Mariners (51-52) in a four-game series between the two teams that lead the division. It’s an incredibly tight race, and not just between the two teams, who are separated by one-half game.

The Houston Astros (50-54) cannot be discounted. They are only two games out of the lead and get the Rangers next weekend in Houston.

All three teams are trying to convince their leadership that investing in them at the trade deadline on Aug. 3 is worth their time. The only way to do that? Win.

The Rangers could boost their lead over Seattle to 4.5 games with a four-game sweep or could fall behind by 3.5 games if they’re swept. There’s plenty of room in between.

The Rangers are facing a pitcher in left-hander Anthony Kay that only a few players have faced historically. Texas (51-50) is back in the lead in the AL West by one-half game over Seattle ((51-51). The two teams meet for four games starting on Friday.

The Rangers will start left-hander MacKenzie Gore against Mariners right-hander Bryce Miller. It’s the first of four great pitching matchups in the series.

Here is Friday’s lineup and three matchups that matter to the Rangers.

Texas Rangers Lineup for July 24, 2026

Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DH Joc Pederson (L)

LF Wyatt Langford

3B Ezequiel Duran

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

CF Evan Carter (L)

1B Jake Burger

SS Nicky Lopez (L)

C Elias Diaz

2B Cameron Cauley

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington

Friday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: CW33, can be streamed on BZZR; Mariners: Mariners.TV. Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Mariners: Seattle Sports (710 AM)

Starting Pitchers

Friday: Texas LHP MacKenzie Gore (6-8, 4.80) vs. Mariners RHP Bryce Miller (4-4, 2.27)

Three Rangers Matchups that Matter

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Evan Carter: No one in the lineup has hit Miller better than Carter, who is batting under .200 for the season but has slashed .316/.350/.526 in his last 19 at-bats. With the Rangers facing right-handers the next four games, this should be an opportunity for Carter to get consistent at-bats and prove that the recent slash is the trend. In three at-bats against Miller he’s hit two home runs and driven in four RBI.

Josh Jung: The only other Ranger on the active roster with a home run off Miller is Jung, who didn’t play on Wednesday after he tweaked his calf while running the bases on Tuesday. Texas gave him that game off and he was off Thursday for the off day. He isn't in the lineup and it's not yet clear if he's available on Friday. He has a home run and two RBI in seven at-bats against Miller and has been Texas’ best all-around hitter this season.

JP Crawford (SEA) vs. Gore: The Rangers left-hander is going to watch out for Crawford, who has two career home runs off him in 10 at-bats. He’s a .300 hitter against Gore. Crawford is having an underwhelming year with a slash of .215/.338/.352 but has batted .240 in his last seven games. He’s hit 10 home runs for just the third time in his career.