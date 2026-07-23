Three Rangers to Trade Whether Texas Buys or Sells at Deadline

The Texas Rangers need to figure out what they’re going to do at the trade deadline. The organization wants the team’s play to determine the direction.

The Rangers are engaged in a race to win the AL West. There isn’t enough time between now and Aug. 3 to build a huge lead or to fall too far behind. So, will the Rangers buy or sell? That’s the question.

Texas president of baseball operations Chris Young didn’t tip his hand when he spoke to reporters earlier this week. But here are three players that could be traded whether the Rangers are buying or selling at the deadline.

Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The designated hitter might be more likely to go if the Rangers sell, but one could make a case that he’s one of their best trade chips if they’re buying too. He’s slashing .244/.339/.489 with 17 home runs and 36 RBI. He’s emerged as Texas’ best leadoff option against right-handed pitching. But against lefties he doesn’t play.

After an awful season in 2025, his value as a trade piece is at its peak. He’s a free agent after the season and the Rangers are highly unlikely to re-sign him. They could use other players as the DH options against right-handers, though Texas would lose his slug. The return would be enough to make a move worth it, buy or sell.

Josh Smith

Texas Rangers shortstop Josh Smith. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The infielder is a much more talented player than his play this season suggests. Thanks to injuries and the rise of Ezequiel Duran and the incredible addition of Nicky Lopez, he’s languishing at Triple-A. In the Majors he’s slashed .230/.312/.295 with a home run and eight RBI.

With two years of team control yet, this might be the time for Texas to deal Smith, whether they’re looking to add talent or looking to shed it. The former AL Silver Slugger as a utility player has value due to that track record and the two years of team control. He’s more likely to be used as part of a trade but moving him in either scenario makes sense.

Evan Carter

Texas Rangers center fielder Evan Carter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one is a bit controversial in that the Rangers love his talent and he’s starting to come around after a slow start. He’s slashing .191/.303/.340 with eight home runs and 25 RBI. But he’s batting .316 in his last seven games. He remains a liability against left-handed pitching and has admitted that on some level it’s a mental thing.

Yet, teams will be drawn to Carter in either scenario because he has an elite defensive make-up who, if he can figure out the bat, can be a star. The Rangers want that to happen for them. But if it means adding the bat they need for a playoff run — or adding the talent they need to replenish the farm system — moving Carter may be the answer.