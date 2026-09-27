Rangers Lose to Twins, Eliminate Themselves from AL Playoff Race

The Texas Rangers didn't control their own destiny when it came to winning the American League West. But they did need to win on Sunday.

Texas couldn't even get that done. The Rangers lost to the Minnesota Twins, 6-4, in their regular season finale on Sunday at Target Field. While the Rangers (80-82) finished the season two games below .500, the Houston Astros will move on to the postseason. As the Rangers lost, the Astros were still playing against the Athletics but were up, 8-0, after seven innings.

It was a fitting end for the Rangers, as they've hovered around .500 the entire season and at times led the division. It will be the third straight year the Rangers have failed to make the playoffs since winning the 2023 World Series, a run that included a seven-game American League Championship Series victory over Houston.

The Rangers are Done

Texas Rangers catcher Danny Jansen. Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers and the Astros entered Sunday's action tied for the division lead, but the Rangers needed two things to happen to win the division and claim the AL’s final playoff berth.

The Rangers needed to beat the Twins and then they needed the Astros to fall to the Athletics. That's because Houston owned the head-to-head tiebreaker by winning the Silver Boot Series earlier this year.

The Rangers went through their pre-game paces as if it was a normal game. Texas had injured pitcher Jack Leiter throw a live batting practice session to injured designated hitter Joc Pederson at Target Field. Peterson hit a home run during the live BP and told reporters that if the Rangers had a game on Tuesday, he intended to play.

It turns out his services won't be required. The Rangers only allowed starter MacKenzie Gore to pitch 2.1 innings, during which he gave up one hit and one earned run before he gave way to the bullpen. Chase Silseth gave up two hits and two runs in one-third of an inning. From there the Rangers mixed and matched relievers as the twins built a four-run lead after six innings.

Texas’ only offense through the sixth innings came on a solo home run from Danny Jansen in the third inning.

It was going to be a historic finish whether the Rangers or Astros claimed the division. For the first time in Major League history a division champion will have a record of .500 or worse. The previous worst record for a division winner was the 2005 San Diego Padres, who won the National League West with an 82-80 record under former Rangers manager Bruce Bochy.

Houston will open a best-of-three AL wild card series at home on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox. The Rangers will conduct their exit interviews and begin an offseason with a lot of questions about the direction of a team that was world champions three years ago.