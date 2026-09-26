Jacob deGrom’s Latest Collapse Should Terrify Rangers Moving Forward

The Texas Rangers are watching their season hang in the balance. They got blown out by the lowly Minnesota Twins, and now will look to become the first division winner with a .500 record or worse. If the Rangers do reach the postseason, there is something that should be of major concern, and that is Jacob deGrom.

About deGrom's Start in Minnesota

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers need to rely on their starting pitching with the injuries to their offense. In one of the bigger games deGrom has pitched as a Ranger, he completely imploded. deGrom gave up eight runs in just four innings of work. His stuff did not look good at all with the wheels coming off in the second inning.

Jacob deGrom (TEX) allowed eight earned runs in four innings pic.twitter.com/UCR60QZ6tg — Pitcher List Stats (@PitcherListPLV) September 26, 2026

The good news for the Rangers is that deGrom's stuff in the outing itself was good. Sometimes pitchers just have bad days, and last night was certainly one for deGrom. Every game (yes, there are only two left) is literally life or death for the AL West. With Houston holding the tiebreaker over the Rangers, games where your ace in deGrom starts, are must-win games.

This is not the first time this season that deGrom has struggled in an outing, and he was able to bounce back following. The question now for deGrom and the Rangers is if there is a next start. If there is, it will be in the wild card series against the White Sox, or it could be in spring training.

deGrom's Regular Season

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This could have been deGrom's worst regular season as a Ranger. He remained healthy enough to make 31 starts and pitched to a 4.21 ERA over 162 2/3 innings of work. The good news is, according to Statcast, his xERA is 3.32, almost a full run lower than his actual ERA. That is an indication that deGrom has been unlucky this season. That luck could actually cost them their season if the Rangers have another bad day. Hopefully, the luck turns in 2027.

Part of that bad luck is due to batters barreling up his pitches. According to the same search in Statcast, 44.9% of the time batters are barreling up his pitches, which is in the 4th percentile in all of baseball. That should be of concern to the Rangers because his stuff, which has been fine in 2026, will begin to diminish more and more as he gets older, which might make his stuff more and more hittable.

The Rangers will now fight for the final two games against the Twins and hope that the Athletics can help them out against the Astros in West Sacramento.