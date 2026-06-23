Rangers Must Embrace Opener for Kumar Rocker if They Want to Win

The Texas Rangers had a surprise for everyone on Monday — an opener. It was not expected. But it worked for the second time for Kumar Rocker.

The Rangers beat the Marlins, 4-3. Rocker didn’t get the victory, the reliever after him, Robby Ahlstrom did. But for the second time using Tyler Alexander as a one-inning opener the right-hander threw much more comfortably and effectively, setting a career high with nine strikeouts.

If once is a coincidence but twice is a trend, then the next time Rocker is set to start — which would be Saturday in Toronto — Alexander better pitch in front of him, especially if the Rangers are interested in winning.

Rangers Should Keep Rolling With an Opener

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Tyler Alexander. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

When the Rangers first used Alexander in front of Rocker it was May 19 at Colorado. It was seen as an experiment. Alexander took the first and then Rocker had the best game of his MLB career — 7.2 innings, three hits, no runs, three walks and seven strikeouts. But his next start — which was back in Arlington — the Rangers went without the opener.

Manager Skip Schumaker said at the time that a couple of factors went into the decision. First, he said that an opener only works if the opener throws a complete inning, which Alexander did in Colorado. Second, use of an opener on a regular basis can lead to more wear and tear on the bullpen, which is understandable. The idea of the opener was to see what happened?

The Rangers saw it but opted to try and keep using Rocker as a starter. In the five starts after using the opener he went 0-2 with three no-decisions. He only pitched six innings once, which was a quality start at Kansas City on May 30. His last start, which was against Minnesota, saw him give up seven hits and seven runs in 3.1 innings.

Alexander gave Rocker another clean first inning on Monday. Rocker wasn’t quite as effective as he was against Colorado. But he went five innings, allowed five hits and two runs and didn’t walk a hitter. There is clearly something here, something that is making the second-year pro more comfortable on the mound than starting from scratch, where all the Rangers’ starters have had issues this season.

The biggest takeaway if you’re the Rangers front office is wins and losses. When Rocker pitchers with an opener, Texas is 2-0 When he starts the Rangers are 5-8.

If the Rangers are interested in doing everything possible to win and get back to the top of the AL West, then they must try this again the next Rocker is supposed to start.

Will it work again? Who knows? But the results are encouraging enough that there is no question the Rangers should try again.