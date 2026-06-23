Why Rangers Infielder’s Status in All-Star Game Voting May Not Matter

For the Texas Rangers, phase two voting for the 2026 All-Star Game starting lineup is shaping up to come down to one player.

It’s likely few, if any, had Ezequel Duran on that bingo card to start the season. And Duran may still not make it, through no fault of his own.

Duran — who didn’t win the second base job coming out of spring training but took it over in May due to Josh Smith’s injury — was still in second place at the position among American League players when Major League Baseball released the latest vote totals on Monday.

Duran needs to remain in second place when voting concludes on Thursday. At that point, the top overall vote-getter in each league is named a starter, and the top two vote-getters at each position advance to phase two voting which starts on June 29. Voting between the two finalists determines the starter at each position on July 14 in Philadelphia.

Why Ezequiel Duran’s Votes May Not Matter

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Duran is in second place ahead of Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros. Duran has 531,182 votes while Altuve has 456,242 votes. Duran has had a better statistical season than Altuve, but the two-time World Series champion is a known name among fans and has been to the All-Star Game nine times.

Altuve still has time to catch Duran. The question is whether either of them will be able to compete with the front-runner at the position in phase two voting — Toronto’s Ernie Clement. His vote total also presents a problem for Duran and Altuve.

With an entire country behind Clement, he has 2,054,130 votes. That is not only tops at second base, but it is best among all AL players. If Clement holds in that position when the final votes are released, then Clement would automatically be named a starter for the AL and there would be no phase two voting at second base. Duran would be left at the mercy of internal MLB voting that will determine the reserves and the pitching staff.

Duran has never been named an All-Star and he’s put together a season that deserves consideration. Entering Monday’s action he was slashing .270/.329/.420 with five home runs and 20 RBI. His defense at both second base and shortstop, where he’s been playing in place of Corey Seager, has been rock-solid.

The other Rangers are well out of the Top 2 at their positions and some aren’t even in the Top 10. Third baseman Josh Jung is fourth, Seager is ninth and designated hitter Joc Pederson is sixth.