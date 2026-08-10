Rangers Notes: Jordan Montgomery Returns in Bumpy Debut Against Orioles

It was the moment Jordan Montgomery has waited nearly two years for — to pitch in a Major League game.

For the Texas Rangers left-hander, pitching for the first time since the end of the 2024 season with Arizona came with a mixed performance in the Rangers’ 10-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Montgomery entered the game in the fourth inning with the contest still in question. Baltimore had a 5-3 lead and starter Kumar Rocker struggled. His relief had his own issues.

Montgomery pitched four innings, giving up six hits, three earned runs, one walk and two home runs. He also struck out two hitters. He threw 79 pitches, 49 of which were strikes. Oddly, he threw more pitches than Rocker (69). The best thing Montgomery did for the staff was protect the bullpen in a game that got away from Texas. The unit should be fresh on Monday in Anaheim when they start a four-game series with the Los Angeles Angels.

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said that it was good to see Montgomery out there and he believes the left-hander’s stuff will get better.

“We sent him out there to keep us in the game,” Schumaker said to Rangers Sports Network. “I think his velo[city] is going to trend up. I think there were some good pitches in there and I thought his change-up and sinker looked good at times.”

Montgomery isn’t going to overpower hitters with his fastball. He relies on control and location with several pitchers to get the job done. He made eight rehab starts before his debut and it’s clear his stuff is still getting there. That may be why the Rangers opted to put him in the bullpen instead of the rotation.

Before Sunday, his last Major League game was on Sept. 22, 2024, when he faced the Milwaukee Brewers. He allowed six hits and three earned runs in 4.1 innings, with six strikeouts and two walks.

Rehab Assignments Coming

Texas Rangers catcher Danny Jansen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rangers catcher Danny Jansen will be going out on an injury rehab assignment on Tuesday at Double-A Frisco, per Jeff Wilson of DLLS Sports. The Rangers have not formally assigned him. Texas usually does that the day the assignment begins. The minor league system is dark on Monday.

Jansen caught Jack Leiter’s live batting practice session on Saturday, the second live he’s caught recently. He also threw to bases with a velocity tracker to assure he was throwing at game speed.

He’s been on the injured list since June 3 with a right forearm strain. He was moved to the 60-day IL in July but is eligible to activated when he’s ready. Elias Diaz and Austin Wynns have been handling the catching duties in his absence.

Leiter, who had ankle surgery in June, will likely begin a rehab assignment this week, per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required). The affiliate and date have not been set. He will throw a bullpen on Monday and, based on normal rest, the earliest he could throw is Thursday.

On Sunday, the Rangers moved him to the 60-day injured list as a procedural move to create room for Jonah Bride on the 40-man roster. He was moved to the IL on June 19 so he’s now eligible to be activated late next week.

Up-To-Date AL West Race

As the Rangers (59-59) start the week in Anaheim, the Houston Astros (60-59) start the week in San Francisco. The Astros are a half-game ahead of the Rangers in the division and four games ahead of the Seattle Mariners (56-63). Seattle is off on Monday and at the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

Texas has a one-game lead for the final AL wild card berth over the Detroit Tigers. The Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians are 1.5 games back and the Baltimore Orioles are two games back.