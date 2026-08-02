Rangers Part of Two-Team Competition in Potential Trade for Dodgers Outfielder

The MLB trade market is moving like a slug. The Texas Rangers are one of the few teams that have made a move.

Could another be coming?

The Rangers have reportedly put acquiring a right-handed bat that can play multiple positions on their list of potential acquisitions and per Katie Woo of The Athletic (subscription required), there is one the Rangers have “checked in” on — Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Alex Call.

What’s interesting is that the Rangers are not the only team with some interest in him. The Philadelphia Phillies are also involved, and Woo reported that the Phillies were heavily involved in trying to trade for him at last year’s deadline before the Washington Nationals traded him to the Dodgers.

The trade deadline is 5 p.m. central on Monday.

The Case for Trading for Alex Call

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Alex Call. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Call, a 31-year-old right-handed hitting outfielder, checks some boxes that the Rangers are looking for. One is that he is a cheap option. Texas would only be on the hook for the remainder of his $1.6 million deal with the Dodgers this season. There is the additional benefit of Call not being a free agent until 2030, as he has three more arbitration years ahead of him. That might also drive up LA’s asking price.

He doesn’t have much power. He only has one home run and 16 RBI. But he does other things the Rangers are looking for, including get on base. He has a slash of .246/.355/.314 through 60 games, and his .355 on-base percentage is higher than his .343 lifetime OBP.

Then there are the splits. He’s slashing .326/.418/.457 against left-handers and just .194/.314/.222 against right-handers. That makes him a platoon play with someone like Evan Carter in center field, whose is slashing .350/.435/.500 in his last 15 games but remains a liability against left-handers.

Adding someone like Call allows Texas to stack him in a matchup play against lefties with other players who hit lefties well, including Brandon Nimmo, Justin Foscue, Alejandro Osuna and Nicky Lopez. While Call is listed as a left fielder, he has played all three outfield positions this season, with an emphasis on the corners.

Texas wouldn’t be giving up much in prospect capital to acquire Call. Texas could also non-tender him or trade him after the season if they don’t want to keep his controllable years. But with a versatile glove, good splits against lefties and a low contract, he’s the kind of player the Rangers are likely to chase for right-handed hitting help.