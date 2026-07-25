Rangers Place Josh Jung on IL, Set Lineup for Critical Mariners Showdown

The Texas Rangers built on their lead in the America League West after a 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners. Now it’s time for round two — without a key slugger.

The Rangers (52-51) will face the Mariners (51-53) on Saturday in a nationally televised game on Fox that features the top two teams in the division.

But Texas will do so without third baseman Josh Jung in the lineup. After giving him three days of rest to try and work through a calf injury he suffered on Tuesday, the Rangers had to move him to the 10-day injured list in a move to ensure Texas has a full bench. Josh Smith was starting at third base after he was recalled from Triple-A.

The Mariners are now 1.5 games back of the Rangers in the division after Friday’s win. The Houston Astros (51-54) are only two games back, which means an Astros win and a Mariners loss vaults Texas’ arch-rival into second place.

Texas can guarantee it will hold its division lead with a win on Saturday. It would push the Rangers 2.5 games ahead in the division. Even if they were to lose the final two games of the series, they would still hold a slight lead on the field.

The Rangers and Mariners have set another great pitching matchup as Nathan Eovaldi is set to start for the Rangers against Bryan Woo of the Mariners.

Here is Saturday’s lineup and three matchups that matter to the Rangers.

Texas Rangers Lineup for July 25, 2026

Texas Rangers designated hitter Wyatt Langford. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1B Joc Pederson (L)

LF Wyatt Langford

SS Ezequiel Duran

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

CF Evan Carter (L)

SS Nicky Lopez (L)

DH Alejandro Osuna (L)

3B Josh Smith (L)

C Austin Wynns

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington

Saturday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Fox; Mariners: Fox. Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Mariners: Seattle Sports (710 AM)

Starting Pitchers

Saturday: Texas RHP Nathan Eovaldi (9-8, 4.21) vs. Mariners RHP Bryan Woo (7-6, 4.16)

Three Rangers Matchups that Matter

Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson (3) low fives third base coach Corey Ragsdale. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joc Pederson: This would be a good time for him to break out of his career slump against Bryan Woo. In 12 career at-bats Pederson doesn’t have a hit. He went 1-for-4 in Friday’s win over the Mariners but popped up with the bases loaded late in the game. For the season he’s turned things around at the plate with a .244/.338/.485 along with 17 home runs and 36 RBI. He could still be used as a trade piece, whether the Rangers decide to buy or sell.

Brandon Nimmo: When Brandon Nimmo has slumps, they don’t last long. Six weeks ago at he was in a bit of a valley at the plate. But in his last 30 games he’s batting .307 and his last seven games he’s batting .370. His past three games have been stellar. He is 7-for-12 with two RBI and four runs scored. This is the Nimmo that the Rangers gave up Marcus Semien for this offseason. He’s batting 2.271 with 10 home runs and 39 RBI this season. He’s also a .500 hitter against Woo.

Julio Rodríguez (SEA) vs. Eovaldi: He’s one of the game’s most dangerous hitters and he has a good history against Eovaldi. He has a .375 batting average with a home run and three RBI in 24 at-bats. The regular reps against Evo have helped him. He has the best batting average of any Mariners player against him with 10 or more career at-bats. He’s going through it a bit right now with a slash of .227/.280/.409 in his last seven games. But he’s batting .309 in his last 15 games.