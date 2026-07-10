How Jacob Latz Has Become the Rangers' Savior in the Bullpen

There are a few things that would've sounded crazy to a Texas Rangers fan before the season started: Nicky Lopez and Elias Diaz would be everyday players, the Rangers would be above .500 in July without a lot of contributions from Corey Seager, and Jacob Latz would become a reliable closer.

All of those statements are true. It has been a funky season for Skip Schumaker's team, but as they enter a pivotal series with the Houston Astros, Texas stands alone in first place in the American League West.

Arguably, the biggest reason for that is Latz. He was recently named an All-Star for the first time in his career, and he absolutely deserved the nod.

Latz is the Most Reliable Arm on the Pitching Staff

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jacob Latz walks off the field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Thursday night, the Rangers won a wild 7-6 game against the Los Angeles Angels that saw Texas surrender a 6-1 lead only for Wyatt Langford to deliver a walk-off base hit.

Latz pitched for the first time since June 30th and completed 1.2 scoreless innings with three strikeouts. He didn't get the win or the save, but he did his job. That's exactly what Latz has been doing all season.

Coming into the year, the 30-year-old was competing with Kumar Rocker for the final rotation spot, but Rocker won the job. However, Latz was called on to start the second game of the season after Jacob deGrom was scratched, and threw four hitless innings.

From there, the lefty operated in middle-relief opportunities until Schumaker experimented with Latz in the ninth inning on April 25th against the Athletics.

From Starter to Closer

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob Latz delivers a pitch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Latz recorded the save, and since then, he's been as reliable as any arm in the big leagues. He's posted a career-best 1.65 ERA with 18 saves in 20 chances. Opponents are hitting .122 and he's recorded 46 strikeouts to just 10 walks.

Latz may not have the prototypical closer "stuff" with a fastball that sits around 95 mph, but he's incredibly deceptive. He's also unique with his ability to record nine multi-inning saves, the highest mark in the MLB.

Without him, Texas would be in an ugly spot. The Rangers have had trouble with the closer role in years past. Even in Texas' 2023 World Series run, Jose Leclerc didn't emerge as the closer until the end of the year. Leclerc recorded four saves during the regular season, while Will Smith had 22. Latz has become the answer this season.

The Rangers didn't seek out a high-leverage arm during the offseason, but they were gifted one internally with Latz. He turned a minor setback without a spot in the rotation into a career year in his new role as the closer.