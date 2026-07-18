Rangers Activate Jakob Junis from Injured List to Bolster Depleted Bullpen

The Texas Rangers waited one day after the start of the second half of the season to activate one of their top relievers.

The Rangers activated right-hander Jakob Junis from the 15-day injured list in advance of Saturday’s game, per a team announcement.

To make room for Junis the Rangers sent Emiliano Teodo back to Triple-A Round Rock. He made his MLB debut on Friday. Texas also swapped two other relievers, optioning Gavin Collyer back to Triple-A and recalling Jose Corniell.

The move comes after Texas lost to Atlanta, 15-1, on Friday. The Rangers used three relivers after starter Cal Quantrill and inserted catcher Kyle Higashioka to pitch the final inning with the game out of hand. But the Rangers need help in the bullpen and Junis should give them a boost in a closer game.

The Return of Jakob Junis

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jakob Junis (left) and catcher Kyle Higashioka. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Junis, one of several veterans signed to one-year deals this offseason, has been one of the bullpen’s bright spots. He was briefly seen as a closer before All-Star Jacob Latz took hold of the job. But in 31 games he is 1-1 with a 2.80 ERA. He has struck out 27 and walked six in 35.1 innings. Batters are hitting just .224 against him. He has 11 holds and five saves in six chances.

He’s settled into a high-leverage eighth-inning role in front of Latz and can close when Latz needs rest. But Texas has been without him since July 4 when he went on the injured list with a left hip impingement. That move was retroactive to July 1, so Junis could have returned on Friday. Given how the game developed the Rangers made the right move saving him for one more day.

While his return is helpful, Texas will likely look for bullpen help at the Aug. 3 trade deadline — assuming they’re in position to buy. Right-hander Chris Martin is back on the injured list for a third time with a right shoulder impingement and has pitched well below expectations. Left-hander Jalen Beeks, who was a solid bargain signing in March, is done for the year after he was diagnosed with an elbow injury that requires surgery.

The Rangers have two other relievers on the 60-day IL — left-hander Robert Garcia and right-hander Carter Baumler. Neither appear close to a return before the deadline.

Many of the Rangers’ other relievers are rookies, and while they have pitched well, they have never been through a pennant race. Junis has with the Cleveland Guardians, which makes him a valuable piece to have back as the Rangers try to build on their 1.5-game lead in the American League West.