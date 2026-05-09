Rangers Quietly Activate Top Prospect, Tosses Promising Start in Season Debut

The minor league arm that the Texas Rangers have been waiting for came to life on Friday night in Durham, N.C.

Jose Corniell, the Texas Rangers’ No. 4 prospect per MLB Pipeline, was activated from the ACL Rangers to Triple-A Round Rock and started him on Friday against the Durham Bulls in a cross-over game between the Express, out of the Pacific Coast League, and the Bulls, out of the International League.

The right-hander got a late start to the season after started experiencing back and triceps soreness early in Major League spring training. Corniell recovered from Tommy John surgery in 2025, and the organization was taking no chances with his development. Before that, he was a candidate to join the bullpen coming out of spring training.

Jose Corniell’s Road Forward

Congrats to our 2023 Minor League Award winners!



Tom Grieve Player of the Year: Abimelec Ortiz

Nolan Ryan Pitcher of the Year: Jose Corniell

Reliever of the Year: Antoine Kelly

Defender of the Year: Daniel Mateo

True Ranger Award: Blaine Crim (Not Pictured) pic.twitter.com/qbq7Cik1B9 — Rangers Player Development (@TEXPlayerDev) September 23, 2023

Against the Bulls, he allowed just two hits in 3.1 innings of work, as he threw 62 pitches, 42 of which were strikes. He walked three and struck out for but didn’t allow a run, earned or unearned.

It’s a promising start for a right-hander who had a terrific 2025 in the minor leagues, which led to him being promoted to the Majors to make one relief appearance during the final weekend of the season.

In 13 games with three different affiliates, he went 1-2 with a 1.89 ERA, the latter of which was a career best. He struck out 41 and walked nine in 38 innings, as he allowed baters to hit .172 against him.

In 2023, before his Tommy John surgery, he was exceptional as he won the Rangers Nolan Ryan Minor League Pitcher of the Year award. With the Rangers’ lower two full season affiliates he went 8-3 with a 2.923 ERA in 23 games, with 17 starts. He struck out 119 and walked 31 in 101.2 innings. He suffered the injury early 2024 while he was pitching in Major League camp on a non-roster invitation.

Corniell is already on the 40-man roster, so when the Rangers are ready to promote him it’s an easy call. He’s part of a group of Rangers pitchers among their Top 10 prospects, including Cade Scarborough (No. 2), A.J. Russell (No. 3), Winston Santos (No. 5), Josh Owens (No. 6) and David Davalillo (No. 7).

While the Rangers hope all those pitchers are part of the future, Corniell is the only one currently at Triple-A and, thus, one step away from the Majors.