Rangers Quietly Allow Another World Series Champion to Hit Free Agency

The Texas Rangers made several bullpen moves on Monday. But one fan favorite wasn’t among them.

After that, he opted to move on.

Josh Sborz, who recorded the final out in the 2023 World Series, opted out of his contract. The Dallas Morning News (subscription required) reported the news. His MiLB.com player page has him being released by Triple-A Round Rock.

Sborz had already passed a contractual threshold that would have allowed him to hit free agency back in April, but he opted to stay. But it now appears clear he’s not an option for the Rangers this season.

Josh Sborz Seeking a Job

The Rangers selected the contract of Robby Ahlstrom on Monday and at some point, he’ll make his MLB debut. Texas also promoted Luis Curvelo from Triple-A. As corresponding moves Texas optioned Gavin Collyer back to Triple-A and put Chris Martin back on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement.

Sborz was passed over as part of those moves, which could be seen as a clear signal of how the Rangers see the right-hander.

The image of Sborz recording the final out of the 2023 World Series is indelible. He threw his glove to the ground as if he was spiking a football and leapt into the waiting arms of catcher Jonah Heim as they celebrate the franchise’s first title.

Sborz was nearly unhittable that postseason as he had a 0.75 ERA in 10 games, with 13 strikeouts and four walks in 12 innings. It was the high point of his time in Texas.

He took a step back statistically in 2024 and followed that by missing the entire 2025 season as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery. His issue as he rehabbed for a potential return was that he was having difficulty recovering the velocity he lost from the surgery.

Texas non-tendered him this past offseason and he returned on a minor league deal. He pitched in 15 games in the system, going 1-1 with a 7.16 ERA. He struck out 17 and walked 12 in 16.1 innings as batters hit .258 against him.

Sborz was originally a competitive balance round selection by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015 and he made his MLB debut with Los Angeles in 2019. The Rangers acquired him via trade before the 2021 season. In 154 career games he is 13-13 with a 4.96 ERA. He’s struck out 193 and walked 69 in 163.1 innings.