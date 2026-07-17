Every Injured Rangers’ Status and Updates at the All-Star Break

The Texas Rangers are in Atlanta to begin the second half of the season on Friday and manager Skip Schumacher should provide injury updates.

One that many are waiting on his pitcher Jacob deGrom, who missed his final start before the All-Star break with a mild left glute strain. The Rangers are hoping he doesn’t require an IL stint, especially since the injury was reported on July 10 and the Rangers can only back-date it three days. There is an open spot in the rotation on Sunday if he’s ready.

Here are updates on all the players that are on the Rangers’ injured list going into the second half and before Schumaker’s first scrum with reporters in Atlanta. The Rangers’ official injury list is on its web site.

10-Day Injured List

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SS Corey Seager

Seager is on the injured list for the third time in 2026 and for the second time with back discomfort. The Rangers placed him on the IL on July 1. Seager did an interview with The Dallas Morning News (subscription required) before the All-Star break and outlined his frustration with the repeated injuries and the inability to isolate exactly what is causing it. He was not expected to be ready to play after the break.

C Danny Jansen

Jansen has been on the IL since June 10 with a right forearm strain. Jansen throws with his right hand. He began a throwing program before the All-Star break and there's no timetable for him to go on a rehab assignment. The exceptional play of Elias Diaz means the Rangers don't have to rush Jansen. He is in the first year of a two-year deal with Texas.

UTIL Cody Freeman

Freeman was moved to the IL on June 25 with a herniated disc in his neck. Freeman had surgery shortly after that. He spoke to reporters, including Inside the Rangers, about his recovery and he said that he was already beginning some light running. The Rangers did not expect him back before the All-Star break but there's a belief that Freeman could begin baseball activities soon.

15-Day Injured List

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jack Leiter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RHP Jack Leiter

The Rangers placed Leiter on the IL on June 21 with an ankle injury that later required surgery. Letier told reporters, including Inside the Rangers, that he had an extra bone, the os trigonum, removed which was causing the pain. He’s expected to miss until at least August. The Rangers and Leiter are optimistic he can pitch later this season.

RHP Chris Martin

Martin is on the injured list for the third time this season with a right shoulder impingement. It is the same injury that has landed him on the IL the first two times. His performance has been way below what Texas expected when they signed him to a one-year free agent deal and there's a possibility he could be released. For now, he can't be activated until the end of July.

RHP Jakob Junis

The Rangers moved Junis to the IL on July 4 (retroactive to July 1) with a left hip impingement. He could be activated as early as Friday's game, if he's healthy. The Rangers felt confident before the break that he would only need the minimum 15 days. He has been one of the Rangers’ best setup options for closer Jacob Latz.

LHP Jalen Beeks

Beeks has been on the IL since June 11 due to lower back spasms, but he developed an elbow injury close to his return which required season-ending surgery. He won’t be back until 2027. The Rangers will probably move him to the 60-day IL to open a 40-man roster spot.

60-Day Injured List

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LHP Jordan Montgomery

The 2023 World Series hero has made four rehab starts in the minor leagues as he tries to return from Tommy John surgery in 2025. The Rangers are hopeful that his build up will lead him to an opportunity to pitch for them sometime in August. So far, his buildup has been methodical and in line with the pitcher recovering from his type of injury.

LHP Cody Bradford

After a setback earlier this year, Bradford is back making rehab starts in the minor leagues as he recovers from UCL surgery in his left arm last year. Bradford, like Montgomery needs time to build up and will likely be ready closer to the end of August to contribute in some way to the pitching staff.

OF Michael Helman

Helman fractured his right hand on June 14, and he can’t be activated until late August. The make-up of the roster and the Rangers’ place in the AL race will determine whether he joins the 26-man roster or is optioned to Triple-A once healthy.

LHP Robert Garcia

Garcia developed left rotator cuff inflammation on April 23 and was moved to the 60-day IL on May 31. The Rangers have given few updates about Garcia, and it seems unlikely that he will pitch this season. He is eligible to be activated if he returns to health before the end of the season.

RHP Carter Baumler

The right-hander, who was acquired through the Rule 5 draft and made the opening day roster, has been on the IL since early April with a right intercostal strain. The Rangers haven’t provided updates recently and it seems likely he won’t pitch again in 2026. He is eligible to be activated if he returns to health before the end of the season.