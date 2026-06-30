Rangers Remove Corey Seager from Guardians Game with Back Discomfort

The plan was for Corey Seager to get days off as he ramps up for a full return to the Texas Rangers. That didn’t work out as hoped.

The Rangers removed Seager from Tuesday’s game with the Cleveland Guardians due to back discomfort, as announced by the team during the game and reported by multiple outlets, including The Dallas Morning News (subscription required).

Seager was off on Monday and was set to bat third in the order. He played in the field at shortstop in the top of the first inning. Cameron Cauley, who made his Major League debut on Monday, pinch-hit for Seager in the first inning and then moved to second base. The Rangers moved Nicky Lopez from second base to shortstop.

Corey Seager’s Injury Filled Season

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager collides with Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s not clear how Seager suffered the injury. But it’s not the first time his back has acted up on him this season.

Seager was on the 10-day injured list from May 18-June 4 with lower back inflammation. He returned and played more than a week before he was involved in a home plate collision with Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen on June 11. He was out of the lineup for three days dealing with concussion-like symptoms before the Rangers moved him to the 7-day concussion IL on June 15.

He returned on Thursday in Toronto but the Rangers implemented a schedule to help him avoid another injury. He played on Thursday, followed by an off day. He then played on Saturday and Sunday, followed by an off day on Monday. Seager was scheduled to play on Tuesday and Wednesday in Cleveland before the Rangers return home to host the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

Seager is slashing .182/.292/.374 with 10 home runs and 25 RBI in 51 games. He is mired in the worst start of his career and each exit from a game is making it harder to get going. He talked with reporters last week in Toronto about recovering from his concussion and said it required training his inner ear and his eyes to work together again.

Texas is 10 games away from the All-Star break and an IL stint for Seager would likely take him out of the lineup until after the All-Star game. The Rangers resume the season on July 17 in Atlanta. At that time, they hope to have outfielder Wyatt Langford back from a strained hamstring he suffered in Toronto.