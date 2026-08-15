Rangers Reveal Starting Lineup Behind MacKenzie Gore as They Look to End Skid

The Texas Rangers fought their way back down three on Friday night against their AL West division foes, the Athletics, with a three-run home run from first baseman Jake Burger. However, that would be the only scoring the Rangers' offense could manage against a struggling Athletics team.

Texas would fall 8-3, allowing seven or more runs in back-to-back games (series finale vs the Los Angeles Angels ended 7-0). For a team looking to get back to the playoffs, the offense can't afford to get shut down as they have, and the task is only getting more difficult.

The Pitchers

Texas Rangers pitcher MacKenzie Gore (1) throws a pitch on the road. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics will send J.T. Ginn to the mound, who holds a 3.41 ERA and an 8-6 record. Ginn has arguably been the best starting pitcher for the A's and is coming off a start against the Boston Red Sox, where he allowed just one run across six innings of work.

That doesn't mean that the Rangers' offense can't pounce on a pitcher who's had success this season. All it takes is a few good at-bats strung together to get some runs on the board, something that Texas hasn't been able to do much as of late.

On the other side of things, the Rangers will send Mackenzie Gore to the mound, who's had himself a strong beginning to August. Gore is coming off a start against the Angels where he struck out nine, walked two, and allowed one run through 5.1 innings pitched.

However, Gore hasn't performed well on the road this season, posting a 5.48 ERA and a 3-7 record in 2026 with 80 strikeouts. If Gore commands the zone well, it could be a very low-scoring battle between two AL West rivals; one looking to improve their playoff chances and the other looking to play spoiler.

Rangers Starting Lineup

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo (24) hits a three-run home run at Globe Life Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's how Rangers manager Skip Schumaker will set his lineup, looking to snap a four-game skid and move to two games under the .500 mark.

1. DH Joc Pederson

2. RF Brandon Nimmo

3. SS Corey Seager

4. LF Wyatt Langford

5. 3B Ezequiel Duran

6. CF Evan Carter

7. 1B Jake Burger

8. C Austin Wynns

9. 2B Nicky Lopez

One way the offense can get going and get going early is if the top of the lineup produces. In the series opener, zero hits came from the first three spots in the lineup; Corey Seager walked twice and scored once, Wyatt Langford went 0-for-4 with a walk and Brandon Nimmo went 0-for-5 with a strikeout.

Getting the top of the order on base, or at least putting the ball in play, will force Ginn to come into the zone against the latter half of the lineup, and that's when Texas can do its damage.