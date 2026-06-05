Where Wyatt Langford, Corey Seager Will Bat in Rangers Lineup Against Guardians

The Texas Rangers activated both Corey Seager and Wyatt Langford before Friday’s game with the Cleveland Guardians. But where would they bat?

There was no question they were going to be in the lineup for the game. The pair are too important to the team’s future not to be in the lineup if they’re healthy. Both have been out of the lineup for some time. Seager has missed nearly a month while Langford has missed more than a month. Since their departure, the Rangers have been moving pieces around the lineup.

For instance, when Langford went to the injured list on April 21, designated hitter Joc Pederson wasn’t a leadoff hitter. Heck, third baseman Josh Jung wasn’t batting in the second spot, as he has the past few games.

So where do the pair fit into the lineup on Friday?

Texas Rangers Lineup for June 5

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

LF Wyatt Langford

SS Corey Seager (L)

3B Josh Jung

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

2B Ezequiel Duran

DH Justin Foscue

1B Jake Burger

C Kyle Higashioka

CF Michael Helman

Part of the dynamic for the Rangers on Friday is that Cleveland starter Parker Messick is a left-hander. When Texas faces left-handers, they tend to play matchups and reduce the number of left-handers in the order. That ruled out Pederson, even though he’s been one of Texas’ hottest hitters in the past two weeks.

It also puts Evan Carter on the bench, who continues his struggles against left-handed pitching, something he must correct to be an everyday player. He has one hit in 27 at-bats against left-handed pitchers.

Langford batting leadoff isn't a long-term thing, per Rangers manager Skip Schumaker. But with a lefty on the mound on Friday night it made sense to have him higher in the order. Nimmo could be the clean-up hitter for the foreseeable future, he said.

Nimmo plays because his splits are strong against both right-handers and left-handers. Seager plays because he’s healthy. But he must get back to hitting. He was 0-for-27 before his injury and was slashing .179/.286/.353 with four home runs and 20 RBI. Langford was starting to emerge from a season-opening slump before his injury and was slashing 238/.274/.363 with one home run and four RBI.

The other driver of the lineup is that the Rangers have never faced Messick. The second-year pro made seven starts a year ago and went 3-1 with a 2.72 ERA, but he never faced the Rangers.