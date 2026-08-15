Rangers Recent Slide Putting Playoff Hopes in Jeopardy

To put it nicely, most of the American League has been somewhat of a dumpster fire, as there are a handful of teams that sit below the .500 line but are within spitting distance of making the playoffs. One of those ballclubs is the Texas Rangers.

Now, the Rangers have an even better chance of making the playoffs, as they are seemingly in the worst division in baseball, since there is only one team that has a winning record: the Houston Astros. But the script was flipped not too long ago, as Texas has not been capitalizing on the opportunities in front of them.

Unfortunately for the Rangers, they just haven't been able to stay a winning team for more than a day or two at a time, and matters weren't helped during their California road trip, which was low-lighted by three consecutive losses to the worst team in baseball, the Los Angeles Angels.

FINAL — Angels 7, Rangers 0.



The story: I don't know where to start with this one if we're being honest. It all went as bad as it could've. The Rangers lost 3 of 4 against the Angels (7 of 10 this season) and now need to asses another Jacob deGrom injury.



Record: 60-62 — Shawn McFarland (@McFarland_Shawn) August 14, 2026

With a four-game stretch against the Angels and another series against the Athletics, it seemed like a perfect opportunity for the Rangers to either take back the division or, at the very least, keep pace with Houston.

Instead, the offense has been stagnant, and when they do show some explosiveness, the pitching staff isn't on the same page. Nothing is working coherently together right now. Proving once again that when it rains, it pours.

What Continues To Go Wrong For the Rangers

Rangers pitcher MacKenzie Gore (1) throws to the plate Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seems like there have been many crucial moments in games where it looks like Texas has found some momentum and nothing comes of it, which was perfectly captured in Friday's loss to the Athletics.

There was no activity coming from the hitting lineup, but finally, after finding themselves already down 3-0 late in the game, Jake Burger did exactly what a team needs their stud to do- launched a three-run 430-foot bomb to tie it up.

But the dugout was quiet as the Athletics hit a pair of solo shots of their own and went on to score five unanswered runs handling the Rangers their fourth straight loss. So, if Texas has any hope of staying in this playoff race, it needs to turn it around Saturday.

It is going to be MacKenzie Gore who takes the bump to set the tone for the pitching staff amidst this skid. Granted, his season has been streaky, but he has been very locked in as of late, allowing only one earned run in his last two starts.

After this loss and many other wild-card contenders' wins Friday night, the Rangers are now 3.0 games behind the division leaders and a half-game from the last wild-card spot. They are still right in this one, but a lot cleaner baseball has to be played from here on out.