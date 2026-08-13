Who Rangers Are Trusting in Lineup Behind Jacob deGrom vs. Angels

This is a victory the Texas Rangers must have. They know it and starter Jacob deGrom knows it.

Texas (60-61) enters Thursday's game with the Los Angeles Angels 1.5 games behind the Houston Astros (62-60) in the AL West and one game under 500. A win pushes them back to .500 and gets them within a game of the Astros, who are off on Thursday.

More importantly, Texas needs to come back from this road trip with a winning record. The Rangers are in West Sacramento starting on Friday for a three-game series with the Athletics. A win on Thursday makes a winning road trip a little bit easier. All the Rangers have to do is beat the Athletics two out of three. If Texas loses and falls to 1-3 for the road trip then the Rangers must sweep the Athletics just to get to 4-3.

With everyone in the division so average and with the margins so small, the Rangers can't afford to come home with a losing road trip.

Rangers Lineup for Aug. 13, 2026

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo. Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1B Joc Pederson (L)

LF Wyatt Langford

DH Corey Seager (L)

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

3B Ezequiel Duran

CF Evan Carter (L)

SS Nicky Lopez (L)

C Austin wynns

2B Justin Foscue

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels

Where: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, Calif.

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Thursday: 907 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Angels: ABTV

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Angels: KLAA 830, Angels ES

Starting Pitchers

Thursday: Texas RHP Jacob deGrom (8-7, 3.87) vs. Angels RHP Walbert Ureña (7-8, 2.83)

Three Rangers Matchups to Watch

Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran. Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon Nimmo: There aren’t many hitters in the lineup with a good history against Ureña so Texas must lean into the hitters that have one. Nimmo has only faced him four times but he’s batting .250 which is tied for the best average on the team along with Joc Pederson. Even after an 0-for-4 game on Wednesday, he remains one of the hotter hitters in the Rangers’ lineup as he has slashed .346/.393/.577 in his last seven games.

Ezequiel Duran: Duran is the only Rangers hitter with an RBI off Ureña. Since he has no batting average in three at-bats against the right-hander, it was likely a sacrifice fly or a walk. He hasn’t gotten much contact off him, but Duran is one of the most likely hitters to do damage. It’s worth noting that he’s in a bit of a valley, with a .125 batting average in his last seven games. Go back 15 games and it’s .241. Go back 30 games and its .259. It’s starting to look like a slump.

Joc Pederson: He’s probably been the most consistent hitter in the lineup in his last 30 games. In his last seven game he’s batting .250. In his last 15 games he’s batting .263. In his last 30 games he’s batting .282. He went 1-for-2 with an RBI on Wednesday and went 1-for-1 with an RBI, a home run and three walks on Tuesday. All he does is get on base these days, as his .345 on-base percentage this season suggests.