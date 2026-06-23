Rangers Suffer Major Rotation Blow With Jack Leiter Injury

The Texas Rangers haven't been dealt many significant injury blows on the pitching side. A few relievers have made stints on the injured list, but the starting pitchers have all been healthy and were making the majority of their starts.

That changed on Sunday when starting pitcher Jack Leiter was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right ankle posterior impingement. He was scheduled to start on Tuesday, but Cal Quantrill will start in his place. However, the Rangers got worse news on Leiter's injury status.

Per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, Leiter had an arthroscopic surgery to remove a loose body in his ankle region on Tuesday. They expect him back before the end of the season, but the timeline is fluid. Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News is reporting that he'll be out at least until August.

How Leiter Suffered the Injury

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jack Leiter pitches. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Leiter was trying to work through the ankle injury that he suffered in a start on April 22nd versus the Pittsburgh Pirates. As Leiter was backing up an errant throw, he rolled his ankle on a bat that was sitting in the on-deck circle.

Since that outing, the 26-year-old has been out of sorts. This season, he has a 3-7 record with a 5.29 ERA over 80 innings. His velocity decreased, and he hasn't had great control. Since May 9th, Leiter has issued two or more walks in each start.

It's been a disappointing season for Leiter. Many expected the righty to take a big leap after a strong end to last season. There is no doubt that he has the arsenal and intangibles to be a solid starting pitcher, but Texas hasn't consistently seen the complete product. Home runs and long innings have also plagued Leiter this year.

Who Will Replace Leiter in the Starting Rotation?

Texas Rangers pitcher Cal Quantrill pitches. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The options to replace Leiter in the starting rotation are thin at the moment. Quantrill will be making his first start of the season on Tuesday against his former team, the Miami Marlins. Quantrill has a 3-0 record with a 3.68 ERA in long relief appearances.

Jose Corniell could also see some work as a starter. The 23-year-old was called up after Leiter was placed on the injured list. Those are likely the only options Skip Schumaker has right now.

Jordan Montgomery made his first rehab outing in Double-A Frisco, but he is still likely several weeks away from returning. Cody Bradford is also slowly ramping up and could be starting for Texas in the near future.

Despite Leiter's struggles, this is a tough blow. Texas will have to lean on Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi to anchor the staff, while MacKenzie Gore and Kumar Rocker follow.