Rangers Select Contract of Joe Ross to Add Veteran Depth to Bullpen

The Texas Rangers needed some additional depth for their bullpen and made three moves to make that happen in advance of Saturday's game with the Boston Red Sox.

Per Rangers PR on X (formerly Twitter), Texas did the following:

Selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Joe Ross from Triple-A Round Rock.

Optioned right-handed pitcher Luis Curvelo to Round Rock.

Designated right-handed pitcher Michel Otañez for assignment.

The Otañez move was necessary to create a space on the 40-man roster for Ross.

Rangers Latest Bullpen Moves

Ross made the Arizona Diamondbacks’ opening day roster but was designated assignment on April 3. After he cleared waivers he was assigned to their Triple-A affiliate in Reno on April 5 and remained there until he was released on May 18. He signed a minor league deal with the Rangers on May 22 and was assigned to Round Rock.

With Round Rock he pitched in seven games and had a 2.92 ERA. He struck out eight and walked five in 12.1 innings. Batters hit .250 against him.

Ross was the San Diego Padres’ first-round pick in the 2011 MLB draft out of Bishop O'Dowd High School in Oakland CA. He made his Major League debut in 2015 with the Washington Nationals and has played in eight Major League seasons. With the Nationals, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Diamondbacks he has a record of 31-35 with a 4.37 ERA in 163 games, 87 of which have been starts.

Curvelo pitched an inning in Texas’ 10-1 loss to Boston on Friday. He gave up three hits and three earned runs while also allowing a walk. He likely would have been unavailable for Saturday's game and by optioning him to Round Rock it gives Texas the opportunity to add a fresh arm to the bullpen.

Curvelo has pitched eight games for the Rangers this season and has a 7.56 ERA. He has struck out four and walked three as batters have hit .342 against him. He missed part of the season on the injured list. This is the third time in 2026 that has been optioned back to Round Rock.

Otañez could return to the Rangers organization if he clears waivers and no one claims him or the Rangers choose not to trade him. The Rangers claimed him off waivers in November from the Athletics, but he failed to make the opening day roster out of spring training. He's pitched in 42 Major League games, all with the Athletics, and has a 1-0 record with a 4.81 ERA.