Rangers Set Lineup Behind Cal Quantrill for Critical Rays Series Opener

As home series go, the next four days are a huge opportunity for the Texas Rangers.

Texas opens its four-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday two games out of the AL West lead behind the Houston Astros and 1.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final AL wild card berth.

Either path is an avenue for Texas (69-71) to end their postseason drought, dating back to the 2023 World Series. But the one thing the Rangers have found difficult the past month is getting real traction. As soon as it seems they've turned things around and found consistency, the script seems to flip.

The Rays (83-56) are set up to give the Rangers quite a series. Three of their four probable starting pitchers have an ERA of 3.16 or less. Tampa Bay also has plenty to play for. The New York Yankees have trimmed the lead in the AL East to 3.5 games. The Rays can't phone it in. They need wins too.

Rangers Lineup for Sept. 3, 2026

Texas Rangers third baseman Cody Freeman. Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CF Ezequiel Duran

SS Corey Seager (L)

LF Wyatt Langford

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

2B Justin Foscue

1B Jake Burger

DH Logan O’Hoppe

3B Cody Freeman

C Elias Diaz

Tampa Bay Rays at Texas Rangers

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Thursday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Rays: Rays.TV; Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Rays: WDAE 95.7 FM, WQBN/1300AM

Probable Pitchers

Thursday: Rangers RHP Cal Quantrill (6-5, 3.01) vs. Rays LHP Shane McClanahan (10-6, 3.19)

Three Rangers Matchups That Matter

Texas Rangers shortstop Ezequiel Duran. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Logan O’Hoppe: The designated hitter has the best track record of any Rangers hitter in the lineup, albeit a small one. He's batting .500 in four at bats with an RBI against McClanahan. Since the Rangers called him up, he’s slashed .222/.200/.333 with an RBI. He’s been used primarily against left-handed pitching, so he’ll be in the batter’s box at some point on Thursday.

Ezequiel Duran: He’ll be in the lineup because he is one of the hottest hitters in the order. But he has a good track record against McClanahan, which means he’ll be at or near the top of the order. In five at-bats he has a home run and two RBI. He enters the series with a slash of .276/.336/.455 with career highs in home runs (16) and RBI (75).

Brandon Nimmo: Just as quickly as he slumped a couple of weeks ago, he’s back on track. The road to Milwaukee seemed to get him going. In his last seven games he’s slashed .480/.517/.680 with a home run and nine RBI. That included his huge 4-for-5 game with five RBI against the Athletics on Tuesday. That’s what a clean-up hitter is supposed to do.